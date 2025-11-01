Jujutsu Kaisen Announces New Series (And Its Not What You Might Expect)

The world of Jujutsu Kaisen has become a major mover and shaker in the shonen world, with the supernatural series hitting new heights thanks to MAPPA’s anime adaptation. With the third season of the anime arriving next year, and a sequel manga series playing out in the pages of Weekly Shonen Jump, it’s a great time to be a fan of Jujutsu Tech. In a wild twist, the franchise from creator Gege Akutami is getting a brand new story that is unlike anything we’ve seen before, proving that Jujutsu Kaisen has more territory to conquer.

Recently, the supernatural shonen franchise had a livestream event that hinted at quite a few upcoming projects that Yuji and company would be a part of. One of the biggest was a new live-action audio drama dubbed “Jujutsu Kaisen – Juju Sanpo,” which will once again highlight some of the quieter moments of the characters’ lives. These shorts are nothing new to the franchise, but delivering them as an audio drama is a big change for the franchise in recent years. Not only will this new audio tale focus on the main characters, but it will see creator Gege Akutami write and draw new material for it, marking the first time returning to these specific characters since the manga’s series finale. At present, a release date for Juju Sanpo remains a mystery, but we have to imagine that as season three approaches, more details will be revealed.

Jujutsu Tech’s Doors Prepare to Open Once Again

In January of next year, Jujutsu Kaisen’s third season will kick off by examining the after-effects of the Shibuya Incident Arc. The Culling Game will be the main focus of the next season, and while the television series will land in 2026, shonen fans will have the chance to catch the premiere episodes early. Jujutsu Kaisen: Execution will act as a compilation film, putting together several of the big events from the Shibuya Arc and the first three episodes of season three. Jujutsu Tech enthusiasts will have the chance to catch this movie in theaters on December 5th.

Even though the original manga series ended last year, Gege Akutami has returned to the world of sorcery thanks to the latest sequel series playing out in Weekly Shonen Jump. Jujutsu Kaisen: Modulo takes place several decades following the original story’s conclusion, focusing on the grandchildren of Yuta Okkotsu and Maki. While the sequel has plenty of the action and supernatural shenanigans the franchise has been known for, Akutami made the wild decision to add extraterrestrials to the mix. It might be quite some time before we see this sequel animated, but the rocketing popularity of Jujutsu Kaisen means that it’s a safe bet we’ll eventually see Modulo storm the small screen.

