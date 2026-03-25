It’s Official, Oshi no Ko Anime to End With Final Season (First Look Revealed)

Oshi no Ko has officially wrapped up the third season of the anime, and with it has now confirmed that it’s coming back for a fourth and final season. Aka Akasaka and Mengo Yokoyari’s Oshi no Ko has been one of the more notable anime releases of the last few years thanks to a very strong premiere a few years ago. The third season has been more intense than ever, and it wrapped up its final episodes as part of the ending Winter 2026 anime schedule. But thankfully, there’s still more on the way.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Oshi no Ko has released the final episode of its third season, and left things on a cliffhanger as both Aqua and Ruby are now closer than ever to figuring out the secrets behind their mother Ai’s murder. But there are also way more wild things at work for the reincarnated duo. But with the end of the third season, Oshi no Ko has announced it’s going to be returning for a final season. You can find the first look at the anime’s final season below.

Oshi no Ko Announces Final Season With First Look

Play video

Oshi no Ko has announced it will be returning for a final season via Kadokawa press release, but the anime has yet to confirm any release or production details behind the new episodes as of this time. There’s a hope that it’s going to feature a returning staff and voice cast behind it all too. The third season featured Daisuke Hiramaki directing the anime for Doga Kobo. Jin Tanaka handled the composition for the series, Kanna Hirayama provided the character designs, and Takuro Iga composed the music. It even ended with a hour long finale to wrap it up too.

Oshi no Ko features a voice cast including the likes of Takeo Otsuka as Aquama, Yurie Igoma as Ruby, Megumi Han as Kanna Arima, Manaka Iwami as Akane Kurokawa, Rumi Okubo as MEMcho, Rie Takahashi as Ai and more. If you wanted to catch up with the anime’s run thus far while we wait for the next season, you can find Oshi no Ko now streaming with both HIDIVE and Crunchyroll. There’s an English dub for the anime also available to check out in the meantime as well if you wanted to see why the dark series has been such a hit.

How Will Oshi no Ko’s Anime End?

©Aka Akasaka x Mengo Yokoyari/Shueisha, “OSHI NO KO” Partners

Oshi no Ko’s anime is going to be one of the most curious finales to see play out. The original manga release of the series came to an end some time ago, but was incredibly controversial to fans at the time. It’s won’t be exactly clear why fans didn’t really enjoy the ending without spoiling what actually happens, but it’s going to be interesting to see whether or not the anime will follow in those same controversial footsteps with its adaptation.

It’s hard to imagine that the anime would stray too far from the original ending, so it’s going to be interesting to see how the final season is able to build to a version of that ending that will ultimately feel acceptable to fans. We’ll just have to see it soon enough when it all hits.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!