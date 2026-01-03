My Hero Academia Drops New Look at Timeskip Deku Ahead of Anime’s Return

My Hero Academia brought its nearly ten year anime run to an end last year, but the franchise has dropped a new look at the now adult Izuku Midoriya ahead of the anime’s planned comeback later this year. My Hero Academia ended its TV anime after eight long seasons, and with the final episode introduced a time skip that moved events forward nearly ten years following the final war against the villains. It’s here that fans got to see a brief glimpse of the future lives of Deku and the other former Class 1-A students.

My Hero Academia might have ended its run last year, but it also announced that the anime is coming back for a brand new episode exploring more of the hero world seen with the time skip in the anime’s original finale. That means it’s going to be a huge year for the franchise, and it’s kicking things off with a new look at the now adult Deku as he and his mom ring in 2026 in style. You can check it out below.

What’s Next for My Hero Academia in 2026?

Courtesy of TOHO Animation

My Hero Academia has some big plans in place for the official 10th anniversary celebration of the anime’s original premiere. This not only includes a world tour for its official concert highlighting the anime’s music over the decade, but the aforementioned brand new anime episode. Titled “More,” this new episode is based off the additional epilogue chapter that series creator Kohei Horikoshi released with the final volume of the manga in Japan. A chapter that released months after its run ended with Shonen Jump.

My Hero Academia Episode 170+1 will be officially making its debut on May 2nd in Japan, and Crunchyroll will be streaming the new episode outside of Japan when it hits. This new episode further fleshes out Deku and the others following the final scene of the TV series. It highlights more of what Deku and the hero world looks like all these years in the future, and puts a final cap on some of the major lingering threads that had been left over by the original finale. So it does make a lot of sense for the anime to return for this final entry.

My Hero Academia’s Going All Out for 10th Anniversary

Image Courtesy of Toho Animation

“We are incredibly proud to celebrate ten years of My Hero Academia with fans around the world,” a Toho spokesperson said about My Hero Academia’s new 10th anniversary celebration. “This milestone represents not only a decade of unforgettable stories, heroic characters, and epic battles, but also the incredible support and passion of our global audience.” So while the TV series might be over, it’s still a big year for the franchise on a whole either way.

These might also not be the only new things in the works for My Hero Academia either. The anime franchise might officially coming to an end with the series’ coming epilogue episode, but there’s always a chance that something new might be on the horizon. Either way, fans will also get to enjoy the premiere of My Hero Academia: Vigilantes Season 2 through the rest of the Winter 2026 schedule.

