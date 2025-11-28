My Hero Academia Should Follow Jujutsu Kaisen’s Lead With a Sequel Manga

2024 was a heartbreaking year for Shonen fans as they had to bid farewell to two of the most popular manga series of recent times. While Kohei Horikoshi’s My Hero Academia reached its conclusion in August 2024, Gege Akutami’s Jujutsu Kaisen ended its serialization the very next month. Although both series are fundamentally different, their global popularity can’t be denied. The final season of My Hero Academia debuted in October this year as part of the Fall 2025 lineup. With the war finally over, the anime has reached its epilogue, which will continue for three episodes before concluding the story with the Final Season Episode 11 on December 11th, 2025.

After the manga’s finale, the anime was the only thing fans were looking forward to, so no doubt the ending will leave a huge void among those who have been following the series for several years. While a second season of the exciting My Hero Academia: Vigilantes anime will be released in January 2026, it doesn’t hit the same as a story written by Horikoshi himself. On the other hand, Jujutsu Kaisen fans are far luckier as Akutami returned with a special surprise in September this year.

Jujutsu Kaisen Proves My Hero Academia’s Story Can Still Continue

Image Courtesy of Shueisha

Yuji Iwasaki is illustrating the Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo manga, but the story is written by the original creator. Considering the immense success of Jujutsu Kaisen’s sequel, there’s no doubt that MHA fans need something similar. The story of Modulo takes place several decades after the main story’s ending, following new characters and occasionally highlighting the legacy left behind by the main characters. The cycle of curses could never be broken, so even several decades later, Jujutsu sorcerers continue to work together to defeat the cursed spirits and cursed users.

Similar to Jujutsu Kaisen, the story of My Hero Academia also ended after a major battle, changing the entire superhuman society. The war dragged on for a while and resulted in the collapse of the already fragile society. After the heroes won, they focused on rebuilding the world from scratch. While the epilogue features the aftermath of the war, it doesn’t go into as much detail as Jujutsu Kaisen did with a sequel manga. While the main villains have been defeated in MHA, there will always be those who will continue to look for trouble, and that’s why the world will always need heroes.

If MHA were to have a sequel series set decades after the war, it could potentially highlight the aftermath in a much more expansive way while portraying the legacy left behind by the beloved characters. MHA has countless options to expand the world through prequels, sequels, and spin-offs, and this is just one of those examples. However, even though more than a year has passed, there has been no confirmation about Horikoshi continuing the story.

