My Hero Academia Reveals Aftermath Of Final Battle & Deku’s New Look

My Hero Academia’s latest episode marked the end of the series, concluding the final battle. Beginning with the next episode, the story will enter its epilogue. With only three episodes remaining, the series is set to explore the aftermath of the final confrontation. To highlight this shift, multiple previews for the upcoming episode have been released. My Hero Academia Episode 168, titled “Epilogue, The Hellish Todoroki Family: Final,” will open by examining the immediate consequences of the war, with the main focus on the Todoroki family and the impact the conflict has had on them.

While the initial preview outlined how the episode will unfold, newly released images dive further into the aftermath and reveal Deku’s condition following the final battle. Since he was at the center of the fight against the main antagonist, he did not emerge unscathed. Injuries to his face required treatment, resulting in a temporary haircut that gives him a new punk-rock look. Though the change is temporary, Deku has undeniably evolved as a character, now standing without a quirk once again, but as the world’s greatest hero.

The Previews Hint That the Aftermath of the Final Battle in My Hero Academia Brings Major Societal Changes

Preview of the next episode of My Hero Academia FINAL SEASON!



The newly released preview images reveal that among the top three Class 1-A students, only Todoroki is without major injuries, while Bakugo appears to be the most severely hurt. This was expected, given the extent of his injuries in the final battle and how much further he pushed himself after his revival. Although the episode’s main focus will center on the Todoroki family coming together, with even Endeavor seen in a wheelchair, the entire family seems to be heading to a location that holds significant meaning for them. Whatever the outcome, it is clear this will be the final episode featuring the family together and may result in a cathartic moment.

Meanwhile, the new preview image showing Deku’s updated hairstyle and the scar on his cheek depicts him in his U.A. school uniform. This confirms that, despite being quirkless, Deku will still complete his schooling at U.A. While his immediate next steps are unknown, his final exchange with Shigaraki suggests he may seek out Spinner, Shigaraki’s closest friend, to convey his last words. Overall, the new previews confirm that the aftermath of the final battle in My Hero Academia will bring widespread societal change, marked by slow recovery, redevelopment, emotional healing, and a shift toward rebuilding.

