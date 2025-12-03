My Hero Academia Reveals “Plus Ultra” Surprise Is Coming After Series Finale

My Hero Academia‘s anime is coming to an end in just a couple of more episodes, but thankfully the series has confirmed a “Plus Ultra” announcement is coming not long after the final episode. My Hero Academia FINAL SEASON will be officially coming to an end after just two more episodes, and it’s going to end the anime’s run after eight long seasons and nearly nine years of being on the air. With the final battle over and the anime now exploring its immediate aftermath, fans everywhere are starting to say goodbye to Deku and the others after all this time.

My Hero Academia will be coming to an end with its final episode in just two more weeks, and it was announced that the franchise will be taking the stage during the Jump Festa 2026 weekend in Japan. As one of the many projects that Shueisha will be showing off during the December 20-21 convention, My Hero Academia has also revealed that there will be a “Plus Ultra” announcement during the event as well. So while the anime is coming to an end, the series still has one more surprise in store.

When Will My Hero Academia’s Anime End?

My Hero Academia FINAL SEASON will be airing its final episode on December 13th in Japan, and fans will be able to stream the episode with Crunchyroll and Hulu as soon as it hits. This final season of the series is only 11 episodes, and it’s the shortest season in the anime’s history. There are still many questions over whether or not the anime will have enough time to adapt the final materials from Kohei Horikoshi’s original version of the ending, so it just remains to be seen whether or not the anime can pull it all off.

With the Jump Festa 2026 announcement coming during the My Hero Academia presentation on December 20th in Japan, it means fans won’t have to be waiting too much longer after the end of the anime to find out what this “Plus Ultra” announcement is going to be. As for what that might actually entail, there are a couple of routes the anime’s future can take. For example, it could be potentially a new OVA special or movie taking on materials that the TV series couldn’t fit into its run. Which would be great news for fans still hoping for more after the anime ends.

How Will My Hero Academia End?

My Hero Academia‘s ending has a lot of grey area around it as the series is going to be taking on pretty much only a chapter or so of material left from Kohei Horikoshi’s manga. That’s not the main concern, however, as Horikoshi returned for two new epilogue chapters following the end of its run with Shonen Jump. These two additional chapters weren’t seen in Shonen Jump, but expand on the manga’s ending even more in a much more satisfying fashion that fans had been hoping to see.

As Izuku Midoriya and the other heroes in U.A. Academy continue to live in the wake of the war with the villains, it’s clear that everyone is going to be on a long road to recover from not only their physical but mental injuries. With the series reflecting on that in these episodes, it’s just a matter of finding out whether or not it will stick the landing.

