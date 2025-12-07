One Piece Fan Letter Director Returns With Exciting New Project, But There’s a Catch

2025 has been an exciting year for One Piece fans with the manga commencing the most crucial flashback in the ongoing Elbaph Arc. Additionally, the anime will soon wrap up the Egghead Incident Arc before taking a three-month hiatus. The schedule change already shook the fandom as the studio confirmed that for the first time in over 26 years, the anime will be seasonal, releasing 26 episodes each year. Amid these major updates, One Piece opened its highly anticipated Base Shop this week and released an exclusive four-minute clip to commemorate the opening. Megumi Ishitani, the director of One Piece Fan Letter, returns with another One Piece project along with Keisuke Mori, who was the animation director, character designer, and key animator of the special episode.

While the animation project is only available in the store, the clip was shared all across social media, with many fans claiming it’s one of the best anime projects of the franchise so far. While the official X handle of Base Shop only shares an 18-second clip, the full video is shared by @Rata_5610 on X and immediately began circulating through several big fan accounts. The animation style in the original sequence shares a lot of similarity with Fan Letter, which is one more reason why it immediately caught everyone’s eyes.

One Piece’s New Anime Project Is Already a Fan-Favorite

One of the biggest highlights of the clips was the transition between Portgas D. Ace and Sabo to portray the latter carrying on his brother’s will after his death. Additionally, many fan-favorite characters, including the Straw Hat Pirates, make their appearance and get their chance to shine despite only showing up for a few seconds. Ishitani is a renowned director well-loved for her previous works in One Piece, and her unique style always resonates with fans as it captures the true essence of the story. The store is filled with screens featuring the clip, making the atmosphere colorful and bright with a bittersweet twist.

One Piece Base Shop’s Future Looks Bleak Due to Mismanagement

Unfortunately, while the animation is getting all the praise from global fans, the store is already facing major troubles. As the official flagship store, it had built up a lot of hype, especially in Japan, as a major attraction for fans. The shop opened on the 4th floor of the Shinjuku Marui Main Building on December 5th, 2025. On the same day, the official website shared that they had made significant miscalculations in their operations and stopped selling merchandise from December 6th until further notice.

Instead, the entire area will be open to visitors, and they are allowed to take pictures and videos. Additionally, they will be focusing on experience rather than sales by introducing a lottery, games, and other exciting events that will be open for visitors. The shop is currently working on the management issues and trying to resume sales as soon as possible.

