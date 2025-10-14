One Piece Finally Begins Unveiling the God Valley Incident (And It’s Already Putting the Marineford Battle to Shame)

One Piece‘s latest flashback, originally meant to depict how the King of the Giants, Harold, died, has now unfolded into a full revelation of the God Valley incident, one of the most iconic battles in the franchise. As this flashback began hinting at the long-awaited truth behind the God Valley event, it laid new foundations and retconned much of what fans previously believed. With Shakky revealed as the true cause of the incident and Rocks D. Xebec emerging as a tragic hero rather than the villain he was once portrayed as, the God Valley incident is finally being fully disclosed.

In particular, the latest chapter, One Piece Chapter 1162, titled “God Valley Battle Royale,” has now shifted its focus toward the action elements of the event. Even in its brief sequences and setups, it is already proving to be more chaotic than another of the series’ legendary arcs, the Marineford Battle, which was also a massive clash between pirates and marines. In comparison, the power scaling in God Valley is far greater, involving major forces such as the Roger Pirates, Rocks Pirates, God Knights, Saturn Jaygarcia, and even Imu, with several crucial subplots unfolding in the background.

One Piece‘s God Valley Incident Is More Chaotic Than Expected

The Marineford Battle Royale had a single focus: the rescue of Portgas D. Ace from his execution. The battle was structured around the Navy, aided by the Seven Warlords, against Whitebeard’s Pirate alliance. While it remains one of the most significant events in the series, the threads and deeper meaning behind the God Valley Incident are far more compelling. The first major thread is the “hunt” of the island’s residents by the World Nobles, with Kuma and other future Revolutionary Army members originating from this tragedy. The recent addition of Monkey D. Dragon’s involvement, particularly in saving Shanks, further elevates the foundation and purpose behind the Revolutionary Army.

Meanwhile, the emergence of both the Rocks and Roger Pirates for Shakky introduces an absurd yet amusing romantic twist that showcases the wild nature of pirates. However, the emotional reveal that Rocks’ true reason for being there was to protect his family restructures many aspects of the incident. With his eventual demise, the threads surrounding God Valley are far more intricate than those in Marineford. Moreover, the battle itself is significantly more action-heavy.

The latest chapter highlights Rocks’ overwhelming strength as he inflicts mortal wounds on Saint Figarland, whose regenerative abilities turn the fight into a battle of endurance. The inclusion of Saturn Jaygarcia, along with hints of Imu joining the conflict, amplifies the chaos tenfold. Another major thread, revealing how Kaido obtained his Devil Fruit and is now testing his powers alongside Rocks and Whitebeard, creates one of the most iconic trios in One Piece. With the stage set for the battle to intensify further, and with Roger, Garp, and even Harold soon entering the fray, the God Valley Battle Royale stands as a full-scale war in One Piece that easily surpasses the Marineford arc in scale and chaos.

