One Piece May Give the Straw Hats’ Monster Trio a New Power Upgrade

One Piece is preparing for possibly one of the biggest confrontations the series could ever feature. It indicates that the story is indeed heading into its final saga, unveiling every secret and opponent the Straw Hats may face in the last war of One Piece. The situation on Elbaph Island couldn’t be much worse, forcing the Giants, the proud warriors, into submission by Imu. With nearly everyone who could stand against God’s Knights and Imu’s plan to conquer the land of warriors gone, it falls to the Straw Hats and the New Giant Warrior Pirates to make a stand. Thus, the showdown between Monkey D. Luffy, leading the remnants, and Imu, seemingly the final antagonist of the series, is inevitable.

However, with Imu and God’s Knights advancing so disastrously that even an entire nation couldn’t stop them, it seems Luffy’s presence alongside Zoro and Sanji may not be enough to destroy this seemingly unstoppable force. Given God’s Knights’ remarkable ability to regenerate, a power that surely comes from Imu, it won’t matter how strong the monster trio of the Straw Hats is if they can’t deal a fatal blow. Fortunately, Scopper Gaban of the Pirate King’s crew possesses this exact technique, and it seems the Straw Hats will be forced to learn it if they truly want to stop their enemies or make them retreat.

Straw Hats Must Learn a New Attack to Stop God’s Knights

One Piece Chapter 1149, titled “One Second”, featured Gaban in heavy action. To save his child, Collun, he forced through God’s Knights’ member Shepherd Sommers while delivering a heavy blow that injured the seemingly immortal being and halted his regeneration for a while. This indicates Gaban must possess a technique or Haki-based attack that can break through the energy protecting these immortals and weaken them. Since Gaban is the only person who has been able to do this, and he is close to the monster trio of the Straw Hats, he may pass this knowledge on to them before the battle. There’s no other way, as Gaban is desperate here, given his son’s perilous situation.

Gaban’s remark in chapter 1151, where even he seemed unsettled by Imu’s Haki, makes it clear that he will show how to attack these enemies in a way that delivers fatal blows and subdues them, offering a chance to save the island from further destruction. Since Gaban recognized Imu’s Haki, it’s evident that he has crossed paths with this entity previously, which isn’t surprising, as he was a key member of the Pirate King’s crew, which presents the opportunity to learn more about Imu through Gaban, the enigmatic character. This makes the upcoming installment, One Piece Chapter 1152, possibly one of the most important in a while, as it could show the Straw Hats learning a new technique and provide a brief new insight into Imu. It’s even more of a big deal considering how rich and informative the Elbaph arc has been so far, but we’ll have to wait a bit longer to see whether this comes to pass.

