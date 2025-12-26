One Piece Finally Confirms Harald’s Muderer, But There’s a Twist

Warning: This article contains spoilers from the One Piece manga! The thrilling flashback in the Elbaph Arc of One Piece is almost nearing its end as it explains the truth behind Harald’s death. While the flashback began to explain the death of Elbaph’s most beloved king, it took longer than expected when the series followed his entire journey, including everything that took place in God Valley and the fate of Rocks D. Xebec. Since the beginning of the arc, we’ve seen Loki, Harald’s son, being imprisoned for his crime of killing his father. Condemned by his own kind, Loki was tied to the Underworld, but the truth about the past was much more horrifying than the Giants could ever hope for.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Right before the flashback began, Loki declared his innocence with tears in his eyes. The only people who knew the truth were Loki and Jarul, one of the heroes in Elbaph. However, with the Holy Knights attacking the island and targeting the children, a lot of misunderstandings between Loki and his brother, Hajrudin, need to be resolved if they want to join hands against the villains. The manga already explained that despite decades of his hard work, Harald was betrayed by the World Government, which ultimately led to his death at the hands of his son.

One Piece Confirms The Tragic Reason Harald Died At Loki’s Hands

Image Courtesy of Shueisha

Harald spent decades trying to get into the good graces of the World Government and doing everything they asked him to. He gave up his pride and was even ready to sacrifice himself if it meant building a better future for his people. However, his loyalty was met with the ultimate betrayal when Imu granted him the power of immortality and turned him into his puppet.

The mysterious ruler of the world had always wanted to bring Elbaph down, and they decided the best way was to force Harald to do their bidding. Unable to control his body, Harald killed several guards at the Aurust Castle as they were unable to take him down due to his terrifying strength. Loki and Jarul, who arrived at the scene, knew saving him wasn’t an option.

Afraid that he would lose his mind along with his body, Harald begged Loki to consume the legendary Devil Fruit and gain enough power to kill him. Harald’s goal was to paint Loki as a hero who killed the evil tyrant and saved the country. He didn’t care what would happen to his reputation as long as his son rose to the throne and saved everyone. While Loki had no choice but to kill Harald, it’s possible that he couldn’t bring himself to call his father a villain, especially not after the sacrifices he made for the country.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!