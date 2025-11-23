One Piece Reveals the Aftermath of the God Valley Incident & It Changed Everything

Warning: This article contains spoilers from the One Piece manga! The ongoing flashback in the One Piece manga wraps up a major event in history that changed the world as we know it. The God Valley Incident was briefly mentioned after the fight in the Wano Country Saga was over. While Kuma’s backstory in the Egghead Incident Arc only shared a glimpse of the incident, the entire truth was revealed in the latest flashback in the Elbaph Arc. The backstory commenced to unveil the truth behind Harald’s murder, but it doesn’t take long for Rocks D. Xebec to steal all the spotlight. He was introduced for the first time in the story, debunking all the accusations against him as an evil pirate.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Xebec wasn’t even the instigator of the incident, like Sengoku and the rest of the World Government claimed him to be. In fact, the Native Hunting Competition was purposefully held there so the World Government could lure him out since his wife and two-year-old son, Marshall D. Teach, were living there. The brutal incident ends with the tragic death of Xebec, the aftermath of which changed the entire world.

The Aftermath of the God Valley Incident Changed the World of One Piece

Image Courtesy of Toei Animation

Many of the world’s leading figures, including Marines, pirates, Holy Knights, and even Imu, were present on the island during the incident. The fight changed the lives of many as the Rocks Pirates were disbanded, while the Roger Pirates found Shanks. Garling went home with his son Shamrock after becoming the champion of the competition. The tragedy also fueled Blackbeard’s ambition, and now he wants to realize his father’s dream by becoming the King of the World.

Additionally, the latest Chapter 1166 also explains why the God Valley flashback had to be included in Harald’s backstory. Since Harald and Xebec were both close friends, the latter’s death had a major impact on the Elbaf King’s life. Harald was already trying to build a good relationship with the World Government before the God Valley Incident, but he grew even more desperate after hearing the news about his friend’s death.

He broke his horns and swore to even become a slave to the World Government to atone for the sins committed by the Giants, hoping it would help him create a better future for his people. However, he made an impulsive decision in the heat of the moment, unable to choose between loyalty and ambition, and ended up with nothing. The flashback will continue for a little longer, explaining the impact Xebec’s death had on his life and how his desperate measures caused his death at the August Castle 14 years ago.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!