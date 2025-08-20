One Piece Teases the Unexpected Truth Behind the God Valley Incident

From finally revealing Rocks D. Xebec to Loki’s unexpectedly dark origins, One Piece‘s newest flashback has been constantly keeping fans on their toes for the last few months. Although it’s been only six chapters since the flashback began, these six chapters have been packed to the brim with exposition not just about Loki and Harald, but also the legendary Rocks Pirates. This also includes other big names from the era, such as the Kuja Pirates and their captain, Shakuyaku, who may be much more important than fans initially assumed.

Chapter 1157 of One Piece sees Shakky retire as the Kuja Pirates’ captain and open up the first rendition of her legendary rip-off bar on Fullalead. Funnily enough, many of the Rocks Pirates, including their captain, Whitebeard, Shiki, John, and Don Marlon, are seen fawning over Shakky. Fun and games aside, however, the latest chapter also goes on to reveal that Shakky would come to be known as the “irreplaceable treasure” of Fullalead, ominously hinting at this treasure being “stolen.” This implies that the treasure Garp mentioned in Chapter 1096 in relation to God Valley could very well be Shakky, and if so, fans may soon get a whole new look at the God Valley Incident as well as the true reason behind it.

One Piece Teases Shakuyaku Was Responsible for the God Valley Incident

Over the last two chapters, One Piece has curiously been stressing the beauty and influence that the Kuja Pirates and their captain, Shakuyaku, once held. This has endlessly mystified fans, as the flashback has been jumping from being about Loki, to Harald, to Rocks, and now to Shakky. That said, the latest chapter proves the flashback is indeed building up to something, and this could very well be the God Valley Incident. Having seen Shakky’s influence on all the pirates of Fullalead, as well as the Rocks Pirates and the Roger Pirates, it makes sense for her to be one, if not the main reason, that all of these pirates were drawn to God Valley. This is especially believable if Shakky does turn out to be the same treasure Garp implies was stolen by the Celestial Dragons in Chapter 1096.

In the chapter, when Garp is informed of the situation on God Valley, he claims he warned Kong, the Fleet Admiral at the time, not to mess with Pirate Island and their treasure. Garp even goes as far as to state that, of course, the inhabitants of Fullalead would try to get their treasure back. At the time, it didn’t make sense what Garp was referring to, and the popular assumption was that the main reason the Rocks Pirates went to God Valley was the legendary devil fruits that Ginny had revealed were present on the island.

That said, with Shakky being directly referred to as the island’s irreplaceable treasure and the hint about this treasure being inevitably stolen, it seems all but certain that Shakky has secretly been at the center of the God Valley Incident all along. It makes much more sense for Rocks as well as Roger to be drawn to the island if their objective was to rescue Shakuyaku, whom they both have been revealed to be enamored with. In the latest chapter, Shakky even stresses how the Navy is still after her even though she may not be the captain of the Kuja Pirates anymore, and given her beauty, it’s possible a World Noble was also enamored by her, thus enslaving her much like Ginny. If so, Shakky could even be hiding another one of One Piece’s darkest backstories behind her youthful appearance.

One Piece is available on Manga Plus and Viz Media.