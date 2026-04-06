One Piece Officially Enters The Endgame With Its Elbaph Arc

Warning: This article contains spoilers from the One Piece manga! As an adventure series, One Piece focuses on a long and dangerous journey across the seas, following the Straw Hat Pirates as they encounter several threats along the way. The crew’s final destination is Laugh Tale, the island at the end of the Grand Line that no map has mentioned. The only crew that ever reached this legendary place is the Roger Pirates, led by Gol D. Roger, the Pirate King. The story begins with his execution 22 years ago, where Roger announced to everyone present at the scene that he had left everything the world has to offer in one place. The treasure offers wealth, fame, and fortune, and anyone who can find it can claim it for themselves.

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The treasure became known as the One Piece, and word about it spread throughout the world, commencing the Great Pirate Era. It inspired countless souls to sail across the treacherous seas. Reaching the last island isn’t just about someone’s powers but also their wits and a little bit of luck. However, the story won’t be over even after the crew arrives on Laugh Tale. The story will feature a final war, and the sparks have already been ignited in the Elbaph Arc.

One Piece‘s Elbaph Arc Is Setting Up The Final War

Courtesy of Shueisha

The entire reason the fight in Elbaph is happening is that Imu is desperate to create an army of Giant soldiers who will aid him in the final war. After Vegapunk’s broadcast, Imu is certain that a war is inevitable, and he has to be ready for whatever comes his way. The latest Chapter 1179 reveals his face eight years after his introduction as he arrives on the island. Imu’s arrival spells trouble for Luffy and the others as the true extent of the villain’s powers is still unknown. Imu has been around for 800 years, ruling the world from the shadows and planning for something major.

Luffy and the others may have had an upper hand against the Holy Knights, but it’s unclear what will happen after Imu’s arrival. Before this, Imu would always avoid leaving the Pangea Castle, and he would instead take over the body of his subordinates to get the job done. That was the case even in the God Valley Incident when Imu took control of Rocks D. Xebec. His arrival only means the situation is more serious than ever, and the villain doesn’t plan on backing down until he gets his way.

The latest chapter also confirms that he wants Vivi for some reason because she is Lily’s descendant. The world is going through a massive shift, and soon, everything will be engulfed in the flames of war with Luffy and Imu at the center of the chaos. However, before the final war, the Straw Hats still have to visit Laugh Tale, where they will get the answer to all their questions. That day isn’t far from now since they will find the final piece of the puzzle this year, most likely in the middle of the Elbaph Arc.

One Piece Will Introduce The Man With The Burn Scar This Year

Courtesy of Toei Animation

During each year’s Jump Festa, which is held in December, One Piece creator Eiichiro Oda shares a message for fans and tells them everything they should expect in the coming year. Last December, during Jump Festa 2026, Oda revealed that the Man With The Burn Scar would be introduced in 2026. The mysterious character hasn’t even been introduced yet, but he’s a driving force behind the main plot.

He is in possession of the Fourth Poneglyph, and the Straw Hats will finally get the final piece of the puzzle when they meet him. The Man With the Burn Scar was first mentioned in Chapter 1056, when Killer, the vice-captain of the Kid Pirates, states that they need to find him if they wish to join the race for the One Piece treasure. Additionally, Chapter 1081 sheds more light on the mysterious character, implying that the man has Devil Fruit powers that allow him to create giant ocean vortexes and swallow everything near him if anyone tries to get close to him.

With the introduction of the character, it’s evident that the crew will soon be heading towards the last island. The Elbaph Arc commenced in September 2024 in the manga, and it doesn’t show any signs of ending yet. However, Imu’s arrival has changed everything, and it’s unclear how the situation will unfold after this and if we should expect a new arc this year.

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