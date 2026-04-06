One Piece Finally Confirms Imu’s Goal Before Final War

Warning: This article contains spoilers from the One Piece manga! The One Piece manga has officially entered its endgame with the ongoing Elbaph Arc, which brings the Straw Hat Pirates to the fabled land of the Giants. They head towards the island after the chaotic battle in Egghead against the Marines and the Five Elders. Unfortunately, the crew runs into another group of enemies right after reaching Elbaph as the Holy Knights invade the island in hopes of bringing it down. Now that the Final War is closer than ever, Imu is desperate to turn the Giants into his soldiers.

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However, the Warriors of Elbaph don’t have any plans of backing down easily. It also helps that Luffy and the others are there to lend the Giants a hand. Unfortunately, things took a drastic turn in the latest Chapter 1179 when Imu descends to the lower world amid the battle. The villain’s powers are more terrifying than anything fans have ever seen, which is exactly why he poses the biggest threat to the crew. However, before Imu arrives in Elbaph, the story reveals one of his biggest goals.

One Piece‘s Imu Is Still After Princess Vivi

Image Courtesy of Toei Animation

The series has long confirmed that Imu is targeting Luffy, Shiarhoshi, Blackbeard, and Vivi for different reasons. However, in the latest Chapter 1179, Imu thinks about all the major characters who play a crucial role in the story. Amid his chaotic thoughts, the villain specifically says he desires Vivi while thinking about the Princess and her ancestor, Queen Lily. Imu also says that it all started long before this, implying that he is talking about the Void Century, where he met Lily. As the queen of Alabasta over 800 years ago, Lily was part of the 20 Allied Nations. However, she never made it back home, and it appears that the reason behind her disappearance was the World Government.

Lily was also responsible for scattering the poneglyphs across the world that carry major information about the true history of the world. Imu refers to this act as a blunder, and it was her actions that later became a major driving force of the plot. The poneglyphs don’t only carry remnants of the past, but four of them also have the coordinates that will help the crew reach Laugh Tale. It’s unclear exactly what Imu’s plans towards Vivi are, but it’s definitely related to her connection with Lily.

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