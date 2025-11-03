Renowned Jujutsu Kaisen Star Joins One Piece Cast For Elbaph Arc

Play video

Warning: This article contains spoilers from the One Piece manga! The highly anticipated Elbaph Arc in One Piece‘s anime will commence in April 2026 after returning from a three-month hiatus. The anime has also changed its schedule and will now release 26 episodes each year in two parts. While the series will keep adapting one chapter per episode, the animators can now have a breather with this schedule since it will be easier to have consistent quality. While the animation has significantly improved in recent years, this high-level quality is almost impossible to keep up with in a weekly series. Not to mention that the anime is often at risk of catching up with the manga, which can negatively impact the studio’s schedule.

The manga commenced the Elbaph Arc in Chapter 1126, which was released in September 2024, and since then, the series has introduced several new characters and also brought back many beloved pirates in the ongoing backstory. One of the new characters happens to be Shamrock Figarland, Shanks’ older twin brother, with whom he was separated during the God Valley Incident. The series commemorated the release of Volume 113 with a promotional video, revealing that Kenjiro Tsuda will be the voice behind this new character. Tsuda is one of the most renowned voice actors in the industry, best known for his roles as Kento Nanami in Jujutsu Kaisen and Joker in Fire Force, among many others. He was also part of the One Piece crew in the Whole Cake Island Arc as Vinsmoke Yonji, Sanji’s younger brother.

Shamrock Figarland Is One of the Most Crucial Villains in One Piece’s Elbaph Arc

Image Courtesy of Shueisha

Shamrock arrived on the island along with Gunko with the sole purpose of bringing Elbaph to its knees. The World Government has long wanted to subjugate the strongest race, and now, with the impending war close at hand, they don’t plan on waiting any longer. Shamrock is the Commander of the Holy Knights and immensely powerful as well. He can use the same teleportation circle as the Five Elders, and we can assume he has the same regenerative powers as them, too. Additionally, he also happens to be a swordsman like his father and brother, but the only exception is that his sword has the power of a Devil Fruit.

The concept of an object consuming a Devil Fruit isn’t new to the series, but Shamrock has one of the most powerful ones, which makes him all the more dangerous. He soon leaves the island after commanding the other Holy Knights to kidnap the children and force the Giants to surrender. The manga commences Harald’s backstory right before the main fight could begin, but there’s a high possibility that he will return in the arc soon. Despite having a short role in the arc so far, Shamrock has been a topic of discussion since his debut, especially because of his connection with Shanks and his future role in the Final Saga.

