One Year Ago Today, One Piece Stunned the World With the Best Special Episode Ever Made

Over the span of more than two decades, Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece has secured a special place among fans, who all feel an inexplicable connection to the journey of the Straw Hat Pirates. The anime debuted on October 20th, 1999, and last year, Toei Animation commemorated the anime’s 25th anniversary with the best special episode ever. Directed by Megumi Ishitani, a renowned animator famous for her work in One Piece, the episode is a loose adaptation of Tomohito Osaki’s official novel “Straw Hat Stories.” The episode serves as a love letter to fans to the series’ characters, leaving fans emotional thanks to its gorgeous animation and storytelling.

Just the 20 minutes of the episode draws people in, reigniting the love for the show, and ends with a beautiful and heartfelt message. The episode became massively famous, with praise from both fans and critics alike. After the broadcast, One Piece went on a six-month hiatus in the middle of the Egghead Incident Arc to keep up with the visually striking animation quality Toei has been delivering every week. Although it’s been a year since Fan Letter was released, the emotional impact after watching it the first time still lingers like a quiet echo in the heart.

One Piece Fan Letter Weaves a Beautiful Story From Fans’ Perspectives

Image courtesy of TOEI ANIMATION

As mentioned earlier, the episode is a love letter to fans, as it doesn’t focus on the main characters but tells a beautiful story from the lens of the fans. These fans, who deeply admire the Straw Hat Pirates, are just as much a part of the world as our beloved characters. Their story helps fans feel appreciated, as they have been rooting for the crew through all these years. Even the fact that these characters don’t have names is a creative choice to symbolize that, despite being part of the background, their lives are just as important to the overall narrative as anyone else’s. The episode commences by highlighting the events of the Marineford Arc, featuring important characters of the war, including Donquixote Doflamingo, Boa Hancock, Dracule Mihawk, Portgas D. Ace, Edward Newgate, and more.

The scene soon shifts to the low-ranking Marine soldiers dreading the horror of the war. Even the Sabaody Archipelago, where the war is being broadcast, is in chaos, and amid all this, a young girl catches a glimpse of Nami’s wanted poster. We see the crew members through various characters’ points of view two years after the tragic Marineford Arc. For the most part, the episode follows the same young girl living in the Sabaody Archipelago, who idolizes Nami, the navigator of the crew. Inspired by the navigator’s intelligence and bravery, the girl writes a handwritten letter and goes on a journey to meet her hero.

It’s not just her, but we also meet a Marine soldier who reflects on the Summit War, where he was moved by Luffy’s desperate attempt to save Ace. Another high-ranking officer is enamored by Chopper’s adorable appearance, and understandably so. We also meet a bookstore owner who is Brook’s fan and loves his music as much as his journey. As Nami’s fan continues her journey, she connects with these individuals. One by one, the puzzle pieces come together, highlighting the themes of unity and individual contributions to a greater picture.

One Piece Fan Letter May Not Be Canon, But It Will Always Be Special

Image Courtesy of TOEI ANIMATION

One Piece Fan Letter isn’t a part of the main storyline written by Eiichiro Oda, but it will always be more special than most episodes. The story being told through puzzle pieces isn’t simply for aesthetics, but it’s a clever artistic choice as it represents the individual dreams and aspirations of fans, which all seem to connect at one point. The first piece appears as soon as the girl sees Nami’s wanted picture, which can be interpreted on multiple levels, both narratively and thematically.

As the journey continues, more pieces begin to show up as they form a larger picture, with each piece reflecting a personal story inspired by the Straw Hat Pirates, depicting that their legacy is the sum of all the lives they’ve touched and all the people they have inspired. Hence, despite not being canon, it adds depth to the story and gives more value to what the Straw Hat Pirates have accomplished over the years.

