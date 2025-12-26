Record of Ragnarok Fans Already Have The Perfect Replacement

Record of Ragnarok has built a strong following with its myth-heavy death matches and reinterpretations of historical figures. Its appeal lies in the spectacle—gods and humans clashing in one-on-one battles where ideology, emotion, and raw power collide. But Monthly Comic Zenon, the magazine that runs Ragnarok, is also home to another tournament manga that’s gone mostly unnoticed.

Instead of featuring gods, The War of Greedy Witches brings together 32 women from across history—each labeled a “witch” for reasons ranging from myth to politics—and throws them into a brutal contest called Walpurgis where the winner gets their deepest wish granted. The series is currently being localized in English by Yen Press. It’s monthly, it’s violent, and it’s packed with historical reinterpretations, psychological tension, and high-stakes duels. This article breaks down why Greedy Witches deserves more attention for its premise, standout fighters, and tone, and why fans of Ragnarok—or any battle-heavy seinen—should be paying close attention.

The War of Greedy Witches Is a Familiar Tournament Format With a Twist

To fans of Record of Ragnarok, The War of Greedy Witches will feel instantly familiar. It’s a monthly death-match series where each chapter focuses on a one-on-one fight between two historical figures, complete with stylized introductions, personal backstories, and dramatic reveals mid-battle. But instead of gods and warriors, this series puts real and mythical women from across history against each other under the tag of “witch.” The tournament, called Walpurgis, revolves around granting the deepest desire of the winner, which adds a layer of psychological tension.

The series launched in October 2020 and is written by Kakegurui creator Homura Kawamoto, with art by Makoto Shiozuka. Each chapter focuses on one matchup, diving straight into combat after brief character introductions. Each “witch” is resurrected at the moment of their death by the demon queen Agrat bat Mahlat. They get their prime physical form for the battles but there is a catch – if a contestant dies during their fight, their soul is permanently erased from the world. The arena is watched by demons and figures from the fighters’ pasts, adding emotional tension. Unlike traditional magic systems, each witch’s abilities are shaped by her desire and legacy, making the fights personal and ideologically charged.

A Cast of Witches With Real Historical Weight

What makes The War of Greedy Witches stand out isn’t just the tournament format—it’s the character roster. These aren’t generic fighters or fantasy archetypes. Each participant is drawn from real history, myth, or folklore, and chosen because they were labeled a “witch” in their time. That label isn’t always literal—some were political threats, some were misunderstood healers, and some were simply feared for being different.

Greedy Witches uses that ambiguity to build tension: who gets to define a witch, and why? Fighters belong to all kinds of different eras and cultures, making each battle fascinating. Their motivations are shaped by personal histories, not just combat instinct. Allowing the series to explore how power, fear, and desire shape each character’s path to the battlefield.

The series opens with Jeanne d’Arc, who is rescued from execution and thrust into the tournament as the “Nothing Witch.” Her weapons evolve from a broken sword to dual cross-shaped bladed shields that ignite during combat. Her magic allows her to resonate with her opponent’s desire, giving her a tactical edge in reading and countering attacks as seen in her first fights against Wu Zetian, the only female emperor in Chinese history.

Other standout fighters include Tomoe Gozen, the “Mighty Witch,” a legendary Japanese warrior whose desire is justice. She wields a naginata and bow, with magic that reshapes her weapons mid-fight. Elizabeth Báthory, the “Blood Witch,” fights for pleasure, using sadistic techniques that reflect her infamous legacy. Cleopatra, Marie Antoinette, and Baba Yaga also appear, each reimagined with distinct powers tied to their historical reputations.

Where to Start Reading This Manga Series

Thanks to Yen Press, The War of Greedy Witches is now available in English, making this manga series accessible to international readers for the first time. With over 13 volumes published, the series has built a strong domestic following. The first volume is already available in print and digital formats, with later volumes following a monthly release schedule. Yen Press has maintained the original chapter structure, so each volume delivers a complete fight and setup for the next, keeping the pacing consistent with how Japanese shows and series are made.

For readers new to the series, starting with Volume 1 is essential as it introduces the rules of the Walpurgis tournament, the first combatants, and the tone that defines the rest of the manga. Volume 2 is scheduled for release later this year. Each volume typically covers one full fight and sets up the next, making it easy for new readers to follow the story. Physical copies are available through major retailers, while digital editions can be found on platforms like BookWalker and Kindle. With the series still in its early stages, now is a good time to catch up before the roster expands and the stakes escalate.

