Shonen Jump’s Newest and Hottest Leading Manga Is Fixing One of Shonen’s Biggest Flaws

Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump has produced some of the most prominent manga series for decades. However, even among its waves of amazing shonen manga, one element has consistently been lacking, and this new manga series is fixing it perfectly. The term shonen itself refers to young boys, which is why the genre has often been criticized for its lack of well-written female characters. While many series do include female characters, they are often relegated to slapstick comedy and stereotypical roles, frequently portrayed as fawning over male characters characterized as studs. Even great series like Naruto have been criticized for their poor female character writing.

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However, as times have changed, so has shonen manga, including its approach to female characters. The Naruto sequel itself is a recent example, as Sarada Uchiha has proven her worth, while her dynamic with Sumire, involving a romantic element, demonstrates that female characters can shine even in stories with romantic plots. However, what Ichi the Witch, one of the hottest and newest leading shonen series, has accomplished is arguably something few shonen series have done before. By placing female characters at the forefront and featuring only a few male characters, Ichi the Witch has subverted a common shonen trope and delivered the character development that female characters in the genre have always deserved.

Shonen Jump’s Hottest New Series Has the Perfect Cheat Code for Fixing Female Characters in Shonen

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Ichi the Witch is set in a world where only biological females can wield magic and become witches. This premise already establishes that the series will feature many female characters at the forefront, despite having a male lead who becomes a witch under special circumstances. The series never forgets its foundation, constantly reminding readers that its female characters are its soul. This is best demonstrated in the latest chapter, Ichi the Witch Chapter 101, titled “To the Beyond.” It features Kumugi Harvest, a prominent member of Ichi’s team, as she finally unveils her true power. Kumugi was always portrayed as a nerd with limited magical prowess and seemingly weak characteristics.

However, the latest chapter confirms that she always had the potential to become stronger, more so than many female characters depicted in the genre. Kumugi had simply forgotten her abilities because of the trauma caused by her overwhelming power. But after remembering her potential and accepting her scars, she immediately emerges as a strong character. Her growth reflects the kind of great character writing that most shonen series have traditionally reserved for their male leads. This highlights how shonen manga has often held female characters back by focusing on male protagonists and relegating women to supporting roles and slapstick comedy.

However, times have changed, and more series have begun embracing deeper characterization for female characters. Ichi the Witch is the perfect example of this revolutionary change. While some critics might believe this approach won’t work for shonen manga, the series’ sales prove that it is performing well and establishing itself as a leading manga of the modern era. With its perfect blend of shonen fantasy and grounded character development, Ichi the Witch has emerged as a leading modern shonen series, and its popularity is only expected to grow.