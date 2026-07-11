Star Wars Gets Closer Than Ever to Major Emmy Win for Its Coolest Anime

Star Wars has been working its way through a cool anime anthology now streaming with Disney+, and it’s one step closer to nabbing the franchise’s first notable Emmy in the Outstanding Animated Program category for quite a while. Star Wars: Visions is a cool anthology series where Disney and Lucasfilm have been working with notable anime studios and teams to showcase all sorts of unique “visions” across the franchise. The third volume of the anthology hit late last year, and has secured a major Emmy nomination for the effort.

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Star Wars: Visions has been nominated for Outstanding Animated Program for “Black,” a short in the third volume of the anthology that showcases a wild look a Stormtrooper as they swerve in between life and death. It was a trippy visual showcase that offered a different look at the Star Wars lore, and it’s no mystery as to why it was ultimately nominated alongside heavy hitters like The Simpsons, Bob’s Burgers and more that always dominate the category every year.

Star Wars: Visions Gets First Emmy Nom for Best Animated Series

Courtesy of Disney

To really highlight how big of a deal this really is, Star Wars: Visions is the first time the franchise has been nominated for Outstanding Animated Program since the 2D Clone Wars animated series overseen by Primal (and future Conan the Barbarian series) creator Genndy Tartakovsky over 20 years ago at this point. Despite the many Star Wars animated hits we’ve seen over the years, none of them have really been able to scratch at the award like “Black.” And it does have a solid chance of winning out at the end of the day.

Star Wars: Visions is nominated alongside Bob’s Burgers (for “Grand Pre Pre Pre Opening”), Rick and Morty (for “There’s Something About Morty”), The Simpsons (for “Homer? A Cracker Bro?”), Smiling Friends (for “Le Voyage Incroyable De Monsieur Grenouille”), and South Park (for “Sermon On The ‘Mount”). These are strong offerings for each of these shows, so there is a mystery as to whether or not Star Wars can take the win even if it does have a chance. It’s up against these veterans in the space.

Star Wars Anime Future Is Even Brighter

Courtesy of Disney+

The coolest aspect of Star Wars: Visions being recognized in this way is the fact that it’s further proof that Star Wars and anime make a perfect team. We’ve already seen this across the the first three volumes of the anthology so far, but we’re about to see much more of it later this Summer as another standout short from the film is getting a full anime series expansion. Star Wars: Visions Presents – The Ninth Jedi is continuing two of its best stories and exploring even more.

Star Wars: Visions Presents – The Ninth Jedi will be making its worldwide debut with Disney+ on August 5th, and will be streaming with both Japanese and English language options. It features a returning production staff from the first two “The Ninth Jedi” shorts seen in both the first and third volumes with Kenji Kamiyama directing for Production I.G. Shunsuke Tada will be providing additional direction with Miho Sakai writing the scripts, and Hitoshi Ito serving as producer alongside Jacqui Lopez and Josh Rimes representing Lucasfilm.

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