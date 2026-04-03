10 Best Anime to Watch on Netflix in April 2026

2026 is off to an exciting start as the winter season lineup introduces fans to some of the greatest anime ever and has an exciting list of upcoming series for the rest of the year. Some of the season’s biggest series include the sequel seasons of Jujutsu Kaisen, Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End, and more. Not only that, but many unique new shows, such as Sentenced to be a Hero and You and I Are Polar Opposites, captured fans’ hearts right after their debut. While most of the anime released in every season stream on Crunchyroll, the streaming giant Netflix introduces its own slate of new releases each month.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Acclaimed anime such as Love Through a Prism and Cosmic Princess Kaguya, which became major hits this year, and there’s more to look forward to each month. Not only that, but there is no shortage of incredible anime shows and films in Netflix’s library, with most of them streaming exclusively on the platform. Instead of focusing on the entire seasonal lineup each year, the streaming giant only hosts a limited number of new shows and films. Now that March is finally here, we have just the perfect list of ten anime, including series and films, for you to watch this month.

10) Vivy: Fluorite Eye’s Song

Image Courtesy of WIT Studio

WIT Studio’s most underrated sci-fi anime will be arriving on Netflix on April 4th, 2026. The series, based on an original story was released in 2021 and didn’t get the recognition it deserved despite receiving critical acclaim. The story follows the AI songstress Vivy across the span of 100 years as she embarks on a journey to save mankind from a devastating future.

9) Witch Watch

Image Courtesy of GKIDS

This lighthearted Shonen Jump fantasy has already confirmed its Season 2, although no updates have been shared so far. In the meantime, viewers can stream the first season on Netflix. The story centers around Nico Wakatsuki, who reunites with her childhood friend, Morihito Otogi, after spending several years training as a witch. However, she is unaware of the threat looming over her and that her friend Morihito must become a familar to protect her.

8) Wind Breaker

Image Courtesy of CloverWorks

Netflix has finally added both seasons of this beloved action anime, so now is a perfect chance to binge it. The story follows Haruka Sakura, a delinquient who moves to a new town hoping to climb the ladder through his fist. However, he soon realizes that the infamous Furin High School is actually protecting the town from local gangs instead of causing trouble.

7) Cosmic Princess Kaguya

Image Courtesy of Twin Engine

Tthis stunning film by studio Twin Engine was released in January this year and follows an original story centering around two girls who form a special bond through music as they take center stage in the dream-filled virtual realm of Tsukuyomi, where dreams and hopes come together. . The film focuses on a reimagined version of an old Japanese folktale, The Tale of the Bamboo Cutter.

6) From Me to You: Kimi ni Todoke

Image Courtesy of Production I.G.

This beloved Shojo romance is expected to leave the platform in July this year, so there’s not much time left before you can binge the entire series. The story follows Sawako Kuronuma who struggles to fit in with her classmates and make friends as she deals with her insecurity while others keep their distance due to her long black hair and gloomy look.

5) Beastars

Image Courtesy of Netflix

After a disappointing delay, Beastars released its final season in March this year, and now fans can finally binge it at one ago. The final season follows the events that take place after Legoshi’s confrontation with Riz as he decides to leave school and move into the Beast Apartments.

4) Blue Box

Image Courtesy of Electric Circus

The second season of this beloved Shonen Jump sports anime will be released in October this year. Meanwhile, the first season is already available on the platform. The story centers around first-year Taiki Inomata who suddenly finds himself living under the same roof as his crush, Chinatsu Kano, a star player of the girls’ basketball team.

3) Gintama

Image Courtesy of Sunrise

This beloved Shonen Jump classic began streaming on the platform in January this year. Even more than two decades since its debut, this hilarious gag comedy series still maintains keeps rising on popularity as fans can’t get enough of the daily shenanigans of Gintoki Sakata and his friends.

2) Overlord

Image Courtesy of Madhouse

Overlord is considered one of the best isekai anime of all time. The story follows Momonga who is stuck inside the skeletal body of his avatar inside the virtual reality of a famous game that shut down at midnight and trapped him. He plans to take over the new world and investigate the cause behind this bizarre incident while also hoping to find others in the same predicament.

1) Love Through a Prism

Image Courtesy of WIT Studio

This gorgeous anime by WIT Studio debuted in January 2026 and immediately became a fan-favorite. It’s written by Yoko Kamio, the renowned shojo mangaka best known for creating acclaimed series such as Boys Over Flowers. The story is set in 1990s following Lili Ichijouin who travels alone from Japan to enroll in the prestigious Saint Thomas Art Academy in London.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!