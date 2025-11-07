10 Best Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Quotes, Ranked

Warning: This article contains spoilers from the Demon Slayer manga! Koyoharu Gotouge’s hit Weekly Shonen Jump manga, Demon Slayer, enters its final phase in the Infinity Castle Arc, which is full of thrilling fights and emotional moments. The Final Arc is divided into two parts, with the Infinity Castle Arc being the first one, and the story finally concludes in the Sunrise Countdown Arc. As the longest arc in the series, Infinity Castle is being adapted into a trilogy film, and the first installment is already a worldwide success. While the other two parts haven’t confirmed their release dates yet, the manga has long been concluded.

The Infinity Castle is easily the best arc in the series, filled with thrilling and heart-wrenching moments. As the final showdown between the Demon Slayer Corps and the demons begins, the story focuses on many characters, giving almost every major character a chance to shine through memorable moments, heavy dialogue, and touching backstories. While there are several incredible quotes in the arc, the ten listed below stand out the most among the others.

10) Makes Me Boil With Anger (Chapter 170)

Image Courtesy of ufotable

Along with Sanemi Shinazugawa, Muichiro Tokito, and Genya Shinazugawa, Gyomei Himejima fights the Upper Rank One, Kokushibo. He manifests his Demon Slayer Mark in the middle of the battle, which surprises the demon since Gyomei was already 27 years old. Usually, Demon Slayers who awaken the mark don’t live past the age of 25, but Gyomei’s case was special. Kokushibo offers him the chance to become a demon, but the Stone Hashira vehemently rejects him and is even angered by the villain’s words.

“Even if the mark had not appeared, as long as you are in the Demon Slayer Corps, there is no guarantee you will live tomorrow. Why would I cling to life at this point? No one becomes a Hashira with such half-hearted determination. That horrible insult makes me boil with anger.” – Gyomei Himejima

The fight against the demons has never been easy, which is why Slayers have always been ready to put down their lives for the greater good. This is especially true for the Hashira, who have fought the toughest battles in the Corps and risen to the highest rank. No one gets to achieve that life if they cling desperately to their lives. Gyomei knew the stakes were high in the final battle, which is why, just like the rest of them, he was ready to do everything he could to win.

9) Things We Have to Do (Chapter 143)

Image Courtesy of Ufotable

The first fight in the Infinity Castle Arc is between Shinobu Kocho and the Upper Rank Two, Doma, which gives us a clear idea of what the series has in store for us. Despite not having enough strength to cut off a demon’s head, Shinobu became a Hashira thanks to sheer determination and unparalleled talent in medicines and poisons. However, even someone like her couldn’t defeat an Upper Rank, at least not on her own. She knew she wouldn’t last long after inhaling his Blood Demon Art and getting slashed by him. Instead of giving up, she used the last bit of her strength to try to weaken Doma as much as possible.

“We won’t let anyone experience what we went through. Even if we’re weak and can’t cut off demons’ heads, if we defeat one demon, we can save dozens of people. And if we defeat an Upper Rank Kizuki, we can save hundreds. It isn’t about whether we can or cannot. There are things we have to do.” – Shinobu Kocho

When she landed her final attack, she remembered the promise she made with her late sister, Kanae Kocho. The sisters lost their parents because of demons and swore to dedicate their lives to the Corps so no one else would have to suffer the same pain they did. Their desire to save as many lives as possible inspired them to push each other further, and the tragedies that Shinobu faced later on only fueled her hatred toward demons and determination to kill as many demons as possible.

8) I’m Gonna Send You to Hell (Chapter 160)

Image Courtesy of Ufotable

It was a miracle that Inosuke Hashibira joined Kanao Tsuyuri’s side during her fight with Doma. Inosuke and Shinobu shared a deep connection as friends and even more like family, since she was always looking out for him like any elder sister would. This is why he was heartbroken and filled with rage when he learned about her death and swore to kill the demon. However, he didn’t know that among the many lives the demon took, one of them was also his mother.

“The demon who killed my mother and my friend is right before my eyes. You have my gratitude for making me remember. Just cutting off your head won’t be enough. I’m gonna send you to hell.” – Inosuke Hashibira

He was only an infant when it happened, but thanks to Doma, Inosuke finally remembered his mother’s face and even learned about her tragic past. Since Doma didn’t believe in the concept of heaven and hell, the Demon Slayer swore to create one for him if it meant making the villain suffer before he died. His fight against Doma is easily his best moment, as he finally gets closure by helping to defeat the monster that killed the two most important people in his life.

7) Not Even Enough to Kill an Infant (Chapter 171)

Shueisha

Kokushibo’s fight against the Demon Slayers is often considered the best in the entire series, and for good reason. The villain is powerful enough that his mere presence would send shivers down anyone’s spine. He was overwhelmingly powerful, even for three Hashira and Genya. While Muichiro was severely injured, Gyomei and Sanemi worked together to defeat the demon and landed some of their most powerful attacks.

“You merely shredded my kimono, not even enough to kill an infant. Once I dispatch you two, the rest will proceed easily.” – Kokushibo

However, even after combining their powers, they weren’t able to injure the demon. Kokushibo’s line about the two of them shredding his kimono is one of the coldest moments in the series. From here on out, the fight becomes truly intense as the Slayers put their lives on the line to ensure the demon’s defeat.

6) The Law of Nature (Chapter 148)

Image Courtesy of Ufotable

Akaza and Tanjiro couldn’t be more different from each other, even if they tried. Their battle wasn’t just physical, it was also a clash of ideals where they both expressed their beliefs about the true meaning of strength. As someone obsessed with power, Akaza’s only goal in life was to crush the weak, while Tanjiro helped anyone in need. He was kind enough to even sympathize with demons and understand that many of them were tragic creatures.

“You don’t remember it, but when you were a baby… someone protected and helped you, too. The strong protect the weak. Then the weak get stronger and help those weaker than themselves. That is the law of nature!” – Tanjiro Kamado

During the battle, Akaza kept pushing Tanjiro to the brink by mocking Kyojuro Rengoku and talking about how the strong should destroy the weak since it’s the law of nature. However, Tanjiro saw things differently and proved him wrong, showing that being strong was never about hurting others, it was about protecting the weak so they could, in turn, grow stronger and continue the cycle.

5) I’m Home (Chapter 157)

Image Courtesy of Shueisha

Akaza lived for over a century as a demon, eventually forgetting his painful past as Hakuji, the name he went by as a human. Since the beginning of the battle, Akaza was slowly regaining his memories—the very ones that were too heartbreaking for him to bear. However, he eventually recollects all his memories as he feels his fiancée pulling his hand to stop him from fighting. When he finally remembers the three people who mattered the most to him, Akaza gives up on living and destroys himself.

“I’m home, father. I’m back. Master. Koyuki. I’m home.” – Akaza

He couldn’t go to heaven like his family did, but still wanted them to know that he had returned home after wandering for over a century. While his master and father stayed in heaven, Koyuki chose to be by his side in the end as the flames engulfed them both. It’s one of the most heart-wrenching moments in the series, further highlighting the pain and sacrifices of humans and demons in this broken world.

4) I’ll Save Him (Chapter 154)

Image Courtesy of Ufotable

This quote should’ve been included in the first installment of the Infinity Castle trilogy, but was unfortunately removed for some reason. During the battle against Akaza, Giyu noticed that Tanjiro was out cold and refused to let the demon kill him. He even provoked Akaza, even if it meant risking his life to save Tanjiro. Giyu has always been a taciturn person who cares far more deeply about the people around him than he lets on. He eventually begins seeing Tanjiro as his close friend or even a family member and swears to save him at any cost.

“I must pass on what was entrusted to me. Never again will I let family and friends die before my eyes. I’ll save him. I will save Tanjiro the same way I was saved.” – Giyu Tomioka

During this moment, he remembers the duty entrusted to him by his late friend Sabito, that he should protect people from demons. Giyu already regretted the way his sister and Sabito died because of demons, and he carried that guilt throughout his life. Which is why he refused to let Tanjiro succumb to the same horrible fate.

3) You Really Are Hopeless (Chapter 166)

Image Courtesy of Ufotable

Sanemi often comes off as a rude and scary character, and it can’t be helped since his introduction is less than pleasant. However, beneath his aggressive demeanor lies a genuinely caring person who only wants to save as many people as he can. Just like Tanjiro, he’s also the oldest son in his family and lost almost all his younger siblings except Genya. Not to mention that the only reason Genya survived is because Sanemi killed their mother, who had just turned into a demon. After the tragedy, he joined the Corps and kept pushing his younger brother away.

“You really are hopeless, little brother. Why do you think I went so far as to kill our mother to protect you? You should have had a house somewhere and raised a family and grown old.” – Sanemi Shinazugawa

Sanemi made it seem like he hated Genya for his outburst, so his brother would eventually give up on becoming a Demon Slayer and live an ordinary life, get a house, and raise a family. He was never able to watch the rest of his siblings live happy lives and grow old, but he wanted that for Genya while silently protecting him from afar so no demon would ever get close to him again.

2) Why Were You Even Born? (Chapter 157)

Image Courtesy of Ufotable

Kanao not only surprised fans with her incredible powers but also with her chilling remark against Doma. The scene will be covered in Infinity Castle Part 2, and it’s going to highlight one of the strongest aspects of her character as she is unable to suppress her anger against the demon who killed both Shinobu and Kanae. Doma strongly believed he was born to save others from their misery and accomplished his said role in a rather twisted way.

“You can only pretend to be happy or have fun or be sad, so you won’t reveal your empty heart. You’re actually an empty shell. A ridiculous joke. Why were you even born?” – Kanao Tsuyuri

However, beneath his flashy appearance lies an empty shell that’s unable to feel anything. Kanao knew that better than anyone since she also turned off all her emotions and eventually opened her heart after Kanae welcomed her into her family. This is why, when Doma pretended to feel upset about Akaza’s death, Kanao called him out and eventually questioned the point of his existence.

1) I Was Happy (Chapter 179)

Image Courtesy of ufotable

Muichiro’s death is easily the most gut-wrenching moment in the series, and it’s going to hit fans even harder when it’s adapted in the anime. Despite all his power, Muichiro couldn’t survive his fight against Kokushibo, but at least he died after inflicting a serious injury that helped the others defeat the demon. In the afterlife, he met his brother Yuichiro, who was heartbroken to see that he didn’t live a long life. However, despite being merely a 14-year-old child, Muichiro showed no regret for dying and was even glad that he sacrificed his life for his comrades.

“I was born to be happy. You too, right? No? Weren’t you happy? Wasn’t there a single happy moment? I was happy when we lived as a family. When I was alone, there were many hard and painful things, but then I made friends, and there were good times, so I was able to smile again.” – Muichiro Tokito

After regaining his memories during his fight with Gyokko, he got his smile back and connected with those around him on a much deeper level. He may not have lived a long life, but he was content with the life he led. In his happiest memory, he sees himself with Tanjiro, Nezuko, and the others, including the swordsmiths, as he passes on to the afterlife with his brother.

