Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Shares New Gyomei Look Ahead of Movie Premiere

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has been counting down to the premiere of its big movie comeback in Japan hitting later this Summer, and part of that countdown has dropped a new look at the Stone Hashira Gyomei Himejima ahead of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle‘s premiere. Demon Slayer is heading to theaters with a brand new trilogy of feature films adapting the massive Infinity Castle arc from Koyoharu Gotoge’s original manga series, and this new trilogy will be showing off each of the Hashira in action through key battles against Muzan Kibutsuji’s final Upper Rank demon forces.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle will be releasing the first film in its planned feature in Japan later this July, and with it has been getting Tanjiro Kamado and the others ready for the fights to come. After the Hashira each tried to train themselves to unlock their new Demon Slayer marks during the Hashira Training arc in Demon Slayer‘s fourth season, the Stone Hashira Gyomei Himejima came into the spotlight for the first real time. Now he’s getting some new time to shine with a special new poster highlighting the Stone Hashira ahead of the trilogy’s premiere. Check it out below.

What’s Coming for Gyomei Himejima in Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle?

Gyomei first made his debut together with the rest of the Hashira all the way back in Demon Slayer’s first season, but really made his mark with the TV anime’s fourth season. The series put him in the spotlight as Tanjiro and the others underwent his training, and it was here that fans got to learn about his bleak past and how it influences the way he looks at the current demon filled world. At the same time, it also demonstrated just how strong he was compared to the rest of the Hashira.

Gyomei has some tough fights ahead of him like the other members of the Hashira, and there’s no guarantee that he will survive the night when the trilogy comes to an end. It’s yet to be revealed how much of the original Infinity Castle arc this new film will cover, so it’s hard to currently gauge just how involved Gyomei will be in the coming events as each of the fights are scattered across the trilogy. It’s all happening at the same time, so fans will need to keep their eyes peeled for what’s next. For now, make sure you’re all caught up with Demon Slayer as it’s now streaming with Hulu, Netflix, Crunchyroll and more.

When Does Demon Slayer’s Infinity Castle Movie Come Out?

Distributed by Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures Entertainment (outside of Japan), Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle will first be hitting theaters across Japan on July 18th, and will be coming to theaters in the United States and Canada beginning on September 12th. The film will be available in premium and IMAX formats, and is only the first in a new trilogy of films. But as of the time of this publication, it’s yet to be revealed when the other two films will hit theaters.

As for what this new film will be about, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle is teased as such, “With the head of the Demon Corps in danger, Tanjiro and the Hashira rush to the headquarters but are plunged into a deep descent to a mysterious space by the hands of Muzan Kibutsuji. The destination of where Tanjiro and Demon Slayer Corps have fallen is the demons’ stronghold – the Infinity Castle. And so, the battleground is set as the final battle between the Demon Slayer Corps and the demons ignites.”