Dragon Ball Is About to Unleash a New Goku and Vegeta Fusion

Dragon Ball is setting up for the debut of a new type of Fusion not seen in the series before, so it’s only a matter of time before Goku and Vegeta unite in a whole new kind of way. Dragon Ball Daima has only been out for a little over a month as of the time of this publication, but the new anime has already made some major shake ups for the Dragon Ball lore as a whole. The new anime series features a new story and characters from late creator Akira Toriyama, and it’s begun to reveal unknown sides of the canon.

Dragon Ball Daima is diving deep into the Demon Realm for the first real time in the franchise. Not only has this adventure already shaken up the history of the Namekians and the race the Supreme Kai belongs to, but it’s also been revealed in the newest episode that the Demon Realm also has its own form of Fusion. With a new Fusion Bug that has a type of fusion that has not been seen with the Fusion Dance or Potara Earrings, it really is only a matter of time before it’s used to have Goku Mini and Vegeta Mini combine together into a powerful new (probably Mini) warrior.

What Is Dragon Ball’s Join Bug?

Dragon Ball Daima Episode 4 sees Goku, Supreme Kai, and Glorio heading into a shop. Before they leave, Goku discovers the Medi Bugs. These are special bugs that heal in different ways. There’s a Heal Bug that acts like a Senzu Bean and restores stamina, there’s the Achichi Bugs for burns, Zutsu Bugs for headaches, and even Beaut Bugs for better skin. But the real draw of these bugs comes with the reveal of the Join Bug, a bug that will help two people combine with one another to become stronger.

As explained in the episode, this new “Join Bug” has two halves that two different people eat. It’s not revealed exactly how long a fusion like this will last, but it’s stated that it will fuse them for a “while.” This is a new item exclusive to the Demon Realm, and seems to be a lot more commonplace than the previous Fusion techniques we’ve seen in the series before. It’s unlike Namekians that completely absorb one another, unlike the Fusion Dance that needs a special ritual, and it’s not a set of godly earrings.

What Will Join Bug Fusion Look Like for Goku and Vegeta?

Goku was immediately excited to find out about this new version of Fusion, and it’s no surprise as to why as it will eventually lead to Goku and Vegeta combining once more. It’s going to look different than Vegito and Gogeta, so it’s really intriguing to see what a new fusion could actually turn into. The Join Bug is going to be combining the Mini versions of Goku and Vegeta later on in the series, so this new fusion is going to be a mini-warrior compared to its much larger counterparts.

Dragon Ball Daima has greatly reduced Goku’s strength within the Demon Realm thanks to the heaviness of the air around them, and each episode seems to further explain that Goku (or later Vegeta) will not be able to tap into nearly the same amount of power that they had during the Majin Buu arc. This new Join Bug fusion is going to be the perfect way to bridge that gap against some of the stronger enemies the two Saiyans will be facing off against later. Then again, it’s also a possibility that Goku might even fuse with Supreme Kai or Glorio. We didn’t see how main Join Bugs Goku has on him now, but it’s likely going to be rarely used. And if it is, the best shot is to combine Goku and Vegeta again.