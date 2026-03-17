HIDIVE Confirms Spring 2026 Anime Lineup With Big Returns & Debuts

HIDIVE has revealed its line up of new anime releases for the Spring 2026 anime schedule, and they have some big returns and debuts that fans will want to keep an eye out for. With the final episodes of the Winter 2026 anime schedule rounding out over the next couple of weeks, it’s time to look ahead to what’s coming our way in the new wave of anime hitting this April for the Spring. There are going to be a ton of different releases spread across multiple platforms, and HIDIVE is going to have some notable exclusives.

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HIDIVE has revealed their anime line up for the Spring 2026 anime schedule, and they include some brand new shows that fans have been waiting to see. There’s also a hidden gem Isekai anime franchise coming back for new episodes after three years as well, so fans are going to want to keep a close eye out this April. The breakdown of HIDIVE’s Spring 2026 anime release dates can be found below:

HIDIVE Reveals Spring 2026 Anime Schedule

Courtesy of Pony Canyon

Petals of Reincarnation – April 2nd

Farming Life in Another World Season 2 – April 6th

The Most Heretical Last Boss Queen: From Villainess to Savior Season 2 – April 7th

Yowayowa Sensei – April 11th

Farming Life in Another World Season 2, The Most Heretical Last Boss Queen: From Villainess to Savior Season 2. and Yowayowa Sensei will be hosting their North American premieres as part of Anime Boston 2026 this year too, so fans will get an early look on the Spring anime offers. Each of these new releases will be exclusively streaming with HIDIVE beginning this April for fans in the United States, Canada, the U.K., Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand.

“We’re beyond thrilled to present our line-up of highly anticipated new simulcast series to fans this spring and available exclusively on HIDIVE,” said John Ledford, President of HIDIVE about the line up. “Our Spring 2026 Simulcast Season slate of new and continuing series offers something for everyone with its exciting mix of fantasy, supernatural, isekai, action, romance and comedy. Starting this April, anime fans around the world — in North America and select international markets — can look to HIDIVE for hours and hours of entertainment all season long. Get ready!”

What’s HIDIVE’s Biggest Spring Anime Premiere?

Courtesy of HIDIVE

HIDIVE is stacked this Spring, but the biggest new premiere is undoubtedly Petals of Reincarnation. Adapting Mikihisa Konishi’s manga of the same name, Petals of Reincarnation will actually be a full co-production between HIDIVE and Pony Canyon. It’s set in a world where modern day people can tap into the spirits of the dead and use their talents, and draws upon some of the most notable names in history that vary across the spectrum of good and evil. There’s one name in particular that fans won’t see coming.

The Spring 2026 anime schedule is packed to the brim with a ton of promise, and it’s following a very strong opening from the Winter schedule. We’ve already gotten a lot of great anime this year, now it’s just a matter of whether or not HIDIVE can continue its hot streak this April.

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