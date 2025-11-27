Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo Confirms Gojo’s Legacy Survived Even Decades After His Death

Warning: This article contains spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen and Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo manga! The Jujutsu Kaisen manga disappointed the entire fandom by killing off Satoru Gojo, one of the most beloved characters in the series. During the Shibuya Incident Arc, Gojo was sealed inside the Prison Realm, a special-grade object that left no way for the character to escape. However, thanks to the efforts of his students, he returned at the end of the Culling Game Arc. After years of disappearance from the manga, the strongest sorcerer in the modern era went to kill Kenjaku, an ancient curse user who possessed his friend Suguru Geto’s body. However, before he could land the finishing blow, Ryomen Sukuna gets in between them and challenges Gojo to a duel.

Despite the tragic ending, the battle of the strongest is the most hyped duel in modern Shonen. While his death may be disappointing initially, the sequel manga Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo confirmed how his legacy lives on, even almost seven decades after his death. The sequel, written by Gege Akutami and illustrated by Yuji Iwasaki, is set 68 years after the Culling Game, when the entire Jujutsu world has changed significantly after the main battle. While the world is far from perfect, it’s closer to how Gojo wanted it to be.

Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo Subtly Carries on Gojo’s Legacy

Ever since the beginning, Gojo wanted to change the Jujutsu world from its core. He learned during his high school years that the true villains are the Jujutsu Tech elders and the top clans who are obsessed with holding on to power regardless of how many sacrifices they have to make. Gojo knew that fighting Sukuna could lead to his death, so he killed the elders beforehand in hopes that his students would live to see a better tomorrow.

Although things didn’t turn out the way he wanted them to, the hard work that Gojo and his students put into changing the Jujutsu world wasn’t all for nothing. The major clans don’t openly oppress the weaker ones, and techniques such as Simple Domain are more common than a few decades ago, giving everyone a chance to develop useful skills. However, most of all, the Jujutsu world is far more united than it ever was.

Even Cross, a Simurian, mentioned how sorcerers such as Yuka and Tsurugi Okkotsu think of saving people as part of their everyday lives instead of feeling burdened by it as their destiny. Unlike before, the sorcerers have much more freedom to choose their own paths instead of being shackled by the elders. Had it not been for Gojo becoming a monster by killing all the elders and his students carrying the torch, the Jujutsu society would’ve remained the same hellish place that destroyed young sorcerers such as Gojo and Suguru Geto.

