Jujutsu Kaisen Finally Unveils Who the Narrator Is

Warning: This article contains spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen manga! The highly anticipated Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 will be released in January next year as part of the Winter 2026 lineup. However, before the official release, MAPPA is promoting the anime with a special film, Jujutsu Kaisen: Execution, which includes a recap of the Shibuya Incident Arc and the first two episodes of the third season. While the upcoming season has grabbed everyone’s attention thanks to the intense Culling Game Arc, the anime will first adapt Itadori’s Extermination and Perfect Preparation Arcs. The third season will introduce several characters, including Master Tengen, whose name fans are already familiar with.

The series will finally introduce the character in the upcoming season, and the voice behind them will be none other than Yoshiko Sakakibara, the narrator of the second season’s Shibuya Incident Arc. The information has been circulating on social media after the film’s premiere in Japan on November 7th. @Go_Jover, a famous JJK account known for sharing all kinds of information regarding the series, also confirmed the news, much to fans’ surprise. The choice of having the same VA as the narrator seems deliberate by MAPPA, but things will get confusing when the character has a male voice in the English dubbed version, where the narration is done by Kirk Thornton. The series didn’t have a narrator in the first season or the prequel film due to Gege Akutami’s request, but the studio had to include one later because of the increasingly complex techniques.

Who Is Master Tengen in Jujutsu Kaisen?

Master Tengen is an immortal Jujutsu sorcerer who never leaves the Tombs of the Star Corridor in order to maintain the barriers that protect all Jujutsu High locations. Originally a woman, the legendary sorcerer gained immortality and evolved beyond gender after their human body was compromised. Since Tengen’s immortality has its limitations, every few centuries, a girl is born destined to serve as the Star Plasma Vessel and merge with the sorcerer to keep their immortality intact.

Tengen doesn’t have a lot of screen time in the series, but their role is pivotal as the protector of the Jujutsu society, which has collapsed after the chaotic Shibuya Incident Arc. The character played a crucial role in the Hidden Inventory/Premature Death Arc without even appearing once. However, after the chaos and Satoru Gojo playing right into the hands of the villains, Yuki Tsukumo, a special-grade sorcerer, has no choice but to seek Tengen out for their help.

The sorcerer also happens to be on the side of the sorcerers and will help them by providing hints on how to free Satoru Gojo. In the manga, it has never been stated that Tengen is the narrator, but MAPPA’s choice of having the same voice actor may be a deliberate decision to further solidify the role of this minor yet crucial character who serves as the foundation of the Jujutsu society.

