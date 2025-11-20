3 Ways Boruto Is a Better Main Hero Than Naruto (#1 Also Proves His Story Has Even Deeper Potential)

As a direct continuation of the legacy Naruto series and its titular character, Boruto and its protagonist had a lot to prove about why this sequel was worth investing in. Unlike his father’s story, Boruto’s journey as the son of a famous Hokage without a clear dream was intriguing, and many fans were skeptical about whether the sequel could even work. However, as the series progressed, Boruto has shown that it truly deserves to be called Naruto’s successor.

With the same ninja foundation, Boruto’s story is both similar to and different from Naruto’s, as the protagonist’s dream and motivations take a new direction. This has ultimately helped Boruto grow into a stronger protagonist than his father. Several elements highlight this, and the following three points perfectly prove how Boruto is a better hero than Naruto.

3) Boruto Doesn’t Have the Obsession Naruto Had in the Original Series

One of the most glaring issues with Naruto’s narrative arc was how, for most of Shippuden, he became obsessed with bringing Sasuke back to Konoha, to the point where it was nearly unwatchable. Though it showed Naruto’s unconditional love for his comrades, he rarely made rational decisions when it came to Sasuke. In contrast, Boruto isn’t fixated on any single person; his main goal has consistently been to help the ninja world and eliminate its threats.

Boruto even accepts that he can be a danger himself and is willing to die if necessary, as highlighted in his fight with Kawaki, showcasing heroism on a larger scale. While Naruto’s heroism is undeniably appealing, the fact that his character growth revolved so heavily around his obsession with a single comrade shows that Naruto’s foundation wasn’t as strong.

2) Boruto Emerged Stronger Than Naruto After the Timeskip for a Good Reason

Ever since the start of Boruto: Two Blue Vortex, the series has been breaking the power scale to unbelievable levels, and naturally, Boruto returned far stronger. Compared to Naruto, the gap between characters after the timeskip is much larger. However, the way Boruto progressed is exactly why he emerged stronger than Naruto. Under Sasuke’s guidance, he learned everything from his master, even mastering the Flying Raijin technique.

However, it is Boruto’s Uzuhiko, an elevated form of the Rasengan, that truly proves his genius. The reason Boruto became stronger lies in how he had to prepare for an overwhelming threat, while Naruto never had a major drive beyond bringing Sasuke back. This pushed Boruto to grow far stronger than Naruto, proving him to be a main hero with a far more compelling reason to keep rising.

1) Boruto’s Story Is Shaped by Present Circumstances, Unlike Naruto’s

Part of the reason Boruto becomes increasingly lovable as a protagonist is how his narrative is shaped by present circumstances, with each arc adding new depth to his character. In contrast, Naruto’s entire story is rooted in his traumatic past, and his actions are heavily influenced by it. While there’s nothing wrong with that, it has become a staple of the shonen genre, meaning many protagonists are destined to follow a predetermined path.

Boruto’s story, however, constantly adapts to whatever situation he faces, allowing his character to develop based on the people and events around him. With Boruto labeled an outlaw under unforeseen circumstances, he becomes a rare shonen protagonist on the run. Yet he uses this opportunity to grow and influence others, proving he isn’t the villain he is believed to be. This may be Boruto’s strongest trait as a main hero, surpassing even Naruto, because his character evolves through the present, not the past.

