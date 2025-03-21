All Of These Great Anime Have Been Waiting On Sequel Series For Far Too Long

As much as many anime have fans clamoring for more, some series aren’t so lucky to continue where their memorable tales left off. Some stop short with hasty endings. Some have cliffhangers that are never resolved. Some just lack resolution for unknown reasons even with large fanbases’ support. Whatever the case may be, many anime just end up stuck in limbo with diehard fans craving more material even after years of pleading and more and more fans flocking to a franchise.

But what anime truly deserves to be continued? Well, many, really. There are quite a few anime floating in the ether that are absolute works of art and deserve more than what they’d been given. But whatever series you’re craving, we’re right there with you, hankering and impatiently waiting for the day their sequels debut. While many anime deserve to be granted sequels, the following are a few notable entries, some beloved series that fans are eager to see continue.

No Game No Life

Shut-in NEET siblings Sora and Shiro, though they spend their days playing as the indomitable gaming duo under the identity of “Blank”, have grown bored, deeming their lives in the real world as just another lousy game. But when they’re whisked away to the exciting new land of Disboard and meet Tet the God of Games, they learn that this is a world governed by games for nonviolent conflict resolution. Using their combined unbeatable skills, the duo set out to unite the sixteen races of Disboard and defeat Tet to become this world’s new gaming gods.

Adapted from Yuu Kamiya’s ongoing light novel series, the 2014 anime series by Madhouse covers the events within the first three volumes, and the 2017 film No Game No Life Zero adapts the prequel events in the sixth volume. As fans anticipate the delayed release of the thirteenth volume in the light novel series, fans of the anime adaptation have been demanding a season 2 for years to no avail. With such a dedicated fanbase to this colorful, enchanting series, it definitely deserves to be continued.

Made in Abyss

On a remote island live the citizens of Orth, a city on the edge of a colossal pit known as The Abyss. With otherworldly creatures, ecosystems, and treasures adding to the mystery of this strange vertical landscape, both travelers and locals have spent millennia trying to uncover its secrets. When Riko, a rookie-ranked Red Whistle Delver, happens upon a mysterious robot boy, she becomes inspired to venture to the bottom of the pit in search of her elite White Whistle missing mother. She and her new friends must have the courage to face the dangers of the chasm threatening to swallow them.

While the series as a whole has already had 2 seasons and some films, fans are chomping at the bit for the confirmed season 3 to announce its release date, which will likely be sometime in 2027 or 2028 after the current arc of the manga by Akihito Tsukushi concludes.

Berserk

Guts, a wandering mercenary brandishing an immense greatsword, typically prefers to work alone. But when he is surprisingly bested in a duel by Griffith, the beautiful, ambitious leader and founder of the mercenary group known as the Band of the Falcon, he finds himself inducted into the troop. Within three years’ time, Guts has become a commander in the group he’s grown close to. With Guts’s immense strength combined with Griffith’s leadership, the Band of the Falcon becomes renowned for dominating every battle. But with Griffith’s underlying dark, selfish goal, their successes in battle eventually come at great costs.

Kentaro Miura’s dark fantasy manga series had several adaptations including: the 1997 anime series adaptation by OLM covering the Golden Age story arc; the 2012-13 film trilogy adaptation by Studio 4°C also covering the Golden Age story arc; and the 2016-17 anime series by Liden Films, Millepensee, and GEMBA as a continuation of the films’ Golden Age story arc. Although fans weren’t exactly thrilled about the 2016-17 version of the anime adaptation, Berserk as a whole is a fantastic, beloved classic series with many old and new fans that definitely deserves to catch up to its manga counterpart.

Ouran High School Host Club

As Haruhi Fujioka opens the door to what she thought was an unused music room in search of a quiet place to study, she happens upon the school’s Host Club, “Ouran Academy’s elegant playground for the super-rich and beautiful” where “the school’s handsomest boys with too much time on their hands entertain young ladies who also have way too much time on their hands.” But when Haruhi accidentally breaks an expensive vase, she must become a host herself to repay the debt, stumbling her way through the club’s prestigious daily life and becoming close friends with the other hosts.

This 2006 anime adaptation concludes around the end of volume 8 of its 18-volume manga counterpart due to the manga having only had 8 volumes at the time. But as the manga managed to continue this heartwarming tale of romance and friendship, the anime also deserves for its characters to continue their future lives, relationships, and adventures beyond the original conclusion.

Wonder Egg Priority

Bullied due to her heterochromia, Ai Ooto, depressed and traumatized after the suicide of her best and only friend Koito Nagas, finds herself living her day-to-day shut-in life in meaninglessness. But when she finds that she’s able to venture into a sort of garden hub world via her dreams, she meets the mysterious mannequin entities known as Acca and Ura Acca, who instruct her about Wonder Eggs whereupon cracking them, they hatch the monstrosities that are others’ traumas. Ai, Neiru Aonuma, Rika Kawai, and Momoe Sawaki take it upon themselves to help others confront and overcome their trauma. In taking on these tasks, the four girls become close friends, each having their own personal traumas to work through and reasons to help others.

An original animation made by CloverWorks, Wonder Egg Priority had so much potential. The series sparked hope in fans for a great show covering heavy topics with bright, colorful, beautiful animation. While the majority of the 12-episode series was a raving success, the ending was frankly a dumpster fire with an entire episode just for recap and a lackluster conclusion. Even so, the thought-provoking themes and unanswered questions deserve a sequel to properly conclude this hauntingly beautiful story.

What anime do you think deserves to be continued? Let us know in the comments your favorite anime that’s in dire need of a sequel!