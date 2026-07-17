5 Great Anime Side Characters Who Secretly Stole The Show

The anime industry has produced many great series with amazing casts of main characters. These main characters are what essentially define an anime’s narrative. However, having only the main characters at the center all the time, despite how compelling they are, can become repetitive and boring. As a result, anime also feature great supporting characters.

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In some anime, these supporting characters have been written to be just as compelling as the main characters, and sometimes they are even more compelling. They have strengthened the narrative through their power or, at times, simply through their presence and charm. Here are five great anime side characters who have stolen the show more than the main characters.

5) Levi Ackerman

Image via Wit Studio

Attack on Titan is arguably one of the biggest anime series ever released, with a main character whose compelling journey is arguably hard to compete with. However, among the show’s incredible cast of characters, Levi Ackerman has emerged as someone who has, at times, contributed even more to the series than the main character. Levi alone is a force comparable to an army, and his strength helped humanity secure its first major victory by defeating the Beast Titan.

Levi has constantly delivered moments that showcase his unmatched prowess, making him an indispensable presence throughout the story. However, he is also incredibly charismatic, making him one of the most popular characters among anime fans. While these qualities alone are enough, Levi also has one of the series’ most tragic backstories, helping him stand out as the perfect Attack on Titan side character who arguably stole the spotlight many times.

4) All Might

Image Courtesy of Studio Bones

All Might from My Hero Academia is truly a mighty character, and, in many ways, the entire narrative of the series is built upon the foundation he created. After Toshinori Yagi became All Might and inherited his powers, he brought an end to the tyranny of the demon lord, All For One, helping shape a brighter future. His actions inspired countless individuals who aspired to become heroes. While fans often argue that Deku is special because he was born without a Quirk, All Might was once in the same position.

He first proved himself through his unwavering resolve and earned the Quirk himself. Even after becoming Quirkless again, All Might never backed down from battle and delivered a performance in the final fight that arguably surpassed many great heroes, while also surviving it. All Might is truly a legendary character, emerging as the secret show-stealer who arguably has almost no haters in the anime fandom.

3) Akaza

Image Courtesy of Ufotable

While every other character on this list comes from the side of good and is a hero, Akaza from Demon Slayer is a special case. He is a side villain, yet he steals the show more than the main villain and even many of the series’ main characters. Akaza constantly stands out as one of the most badass demons in the series, possessing unparalleled strength that only a few can match. Even though there are a couple of demons stronger than him, the sheer power he displayed made him appear stronger than the rest. However, what truly makes him a show-stealer is his backstory.

Akaza has arguably one of, if not the most, tragic backstories in Demon Slayer. What makes him even more remarkable is that he is the only known demon who does not die at the hands of a Demon Slayer. Instead, after remembering his past, he chooses to end his own life. Few characters in the series possess such depth, and it is no surprise that he is a side villain who stole the show despite his limited screen time.

2) Itachi Uchiha

Naruto is a series filled with compelling villains, but Itachi Uchiha might be a character of the century. Itachi first made his impression as the series’ ultimate villain after massacring his own clan. However, the truth behind his actions instantly made him a fan favorite, and fans still struggle to find another character like him. It is Itachi’s genius intellect and unwavering resolve as the hidden hero of the Hidden Leaf Village that make him so great.

On top of that, Itachi is also one of the most unique Uchiha of all time, possessing abilities that few other Uchiha could overcome. Furthermore, the measures he took to help humanity in his final moments extended far into the future, further proving his genius. Even after doing everything and dying while carrying all the hatred upon himself, Itachi remains the one anime character whom fans continue to celebrate as the ultimate unsung hero.

1) Gojo Satoru

Image Courtesy of MAPPA

Gojo Satoru from Jujutsu Kaisen has emerged as a character who doesn’t just steal the show in his own series, but arguably across all modern shonen anime. Despite being only a side character, Gojo has essentially become one of the faces of the anime industry. Gege Akutami created him as the strongest character in the series, with a level of charisma that no one else can match. In many ways, the narrative of the series was built around him even more than its main characters.

To truly sideline Gojo, the author had to write an elaborate plan to seal him away, only bringing him back in the final moments to present a threat that fans still argue he could have defeated. The fact that fans even held virtual funerals after Gojo’s death speaks volumes about the affection they had for the character. Thus, Gojo Satoru doesn’t just emerge as an anime character who stole the show; he has also secretly stolen the anime industry, and it will be hard for any character to match that level.

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