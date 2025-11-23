5 Most Influential Mecha Anime You Need to Watch

There are plenty of anime genres that are credited by the fandom for bringing new life to the medium. In recent years, we’ve seen plenty of dark fantasy and science fiction series take on the weight of dragging in new fans and creating discourse within the anime community. While many modern anime series might lean more towards fantastical plots rooted in supernatural and otherworldly exploits, it’s difficult to forget some of the older subgenres that stood out as iconic, pioneering a way for anime to become noticed on a grander scale.

Mecha anime is easily one of these subgenres that has lagged in recent years in terms of new content, besides continuing franchises that release something every so often. It’s technically classified as science fiction, but it uses the concept of giant robotic machines piloted by everyday people to combat a bigger threat. There are plenty of mecha shows that missed the mark; however, it would be disingenuous to say some of the most influential, unique anime series weren’t mecha shows that managed to cement their status as classics. This list will look at five of the best mecha anime that defined and set standards for the genre as a whole.

5) Bubblegum Crisis

Image Courtesy of AIC

Bubblegum Crisis is actually one of the underrated picks on this list, with many fans agreeing it’s a solid choice in the mecha genre, but still falling to the wayside in terms of earning attention in modern times. The original series aired back in 1987 and was so successful upon release that several sequel series were created after its conception, including Bubblegum Crisis Tokyo 2040. It’s one of the original science fiction anime that featured an all-female crew and main characters who did most of the fighting, something a lot of fans found unique and fun.

On top of the main characters standing out, the show’s general design has a fantastically vintage look while still making use of vivid colors and creative costume design for the crew. It’s still nice to look at all these years later, not to mention Bubblegum Crisis had a genuinely great cast of voice actors who make the characters feel all the more real. If you’re intrigued by the idea of a female team of mercenaries fighting in massive robotic exoskeletons, Bubblegum Crisis is the anime for you to start.

4) Super Dimension Fortress Macross

Image Courtesy of Tatsunoko Production

Super Dimension Fortress Macross is one of the original mecha series that made it in the big leagues, still remembered by hardcore mecha fans for the attention and hype it brought to the genre. The original series came out back in 1982 and was the first series of the overarching Macross franchise, spurring a large amount of spin-off television shows, video games, and movies. One of the series’ major setbacks was its lack of promotion in the West, meaning that while it blew up in Japan, it wasn’t really recognized on a global scale outside of die-hard fans, until recent years.

The plot of Super Dimension Fortress Macross combines all the best aspects of the space opera and mecha genres, adding a chaotic love triangle on top of the intergalactic war taking place. Its reputation lives on due to the show’s creation of one of anime’s first on-screen idol characters, along with its depiction of battle robots and tragic romance. This series is often credited for kick-starting transformation mecha in popular media, which is a huge staple in modern mecha as we now know it to be. Any hardcore mecha fans that want to see where some of the tropes started should absolutely tune into Super Dimension Fortress Macross, or any of the Macross franchise after.

3) Gurren Lagann

Image Courtesy of Gainax

Gurren Lagann is probably the most modern addition on this list, and it deserves its spot, along with way more credit for creating one of the best portrayals of a good mecha anime in recent decades. The anime was released back in 2007 and had a singular season containing 27 episodes before coming to a close. It’s one of the few anime with a very large time-skip that somehow works within the plot instead of detracting from the series’ flow. Additionally, Gurren Lagann managed to introduce the idea of humanity discovering mecha as alien weapons to be combined with their own physical energy power.

The show is different from others for a lot of reasons, but some of the most simple are the fact that Gurren Lagann doesn’t take itself or the mecha genre too seriously; the show contains plenty of tongue-in-cheek humor that lends to the ever-growing scale of battle severity. There’s always a bigger enemy to fight and something else to overcome ever since Simon and his brother discovered the fallen robot technology that crashed into their subterranean city. Truly, there isn’t a single reason you shouldn’t watch Gurren Lagann if you’re a fan of well-paced, fun, and endearing anime, regardless of whether or not you enjoy the mecha genre.

2) Neon Genesis Evangelion

Image Courtesy of Gainax

Neon Genesis Evangelion had to be on this list because it remains one of the most influential anime to ever exist, and not just within the mecha genre. It first aired back in 1995 with a single season containing 26 episodes. The show would inspire future movies that explored alternate routes and timelines of the original series, though none would achieve the same critical acclaim as the first show. Part of the reason is that Neon Genesis Evangelion managed to become one of the first anime shows to really make good on the idea of trope-subversion, taking many of the usual mecha tropes and turning them on their head.

The series took the time to navigate the minds, emotions, and trauma of the main characters, who were young pilots forced to fight inside massive robots to protect humanity. It didn’t skimp on action or sci-fi elements, but Neon Genesis Evangelion managed to create fully-fledged characters with compelling and realistic arcs, no matter how devastating those arcs ended up. It also had one of the most controversial endings in comparison to other nineties anime, and is still often brought up in modern anime discussions.

1) Mobile Suit Gundam

Image Courtesy of Sunrise

Mobile Suit Gundam is probably the first anime series you think of when talking about mecha anime, and it remains one of the most widespread and iconic anime franchises of all time. The original Mobile Suit Gundam was released in 1979 and has spawned a plethora of sequels and spin-offs since its end in the 1980s. Oddly enough, when the show first came out, it didn’t perform well among audiences of the time, only performing positively after a theatrical anime release boosted the series for new fans.

The general idea of Mobile Suit Gundam revolves around a large-scale war between a futuristic Earth and the Principality of Zeon, with the war for independence determined by the use of powerful robotic suits. This show is credited by many long-time anime fans for popularizing the concept of massive fighting robots piloted by the common man. It’s a great introduction to the mecha genre, especially for fans who are interested in seeing the genre’s roots or origins. If you’re a hardcore mecha fan and haven’t watched Mobile Suit Gundam yet, I highly recommend giving it a watch for some nostalic mecha anime.

What mecha anime from this list have you watched before? Tell us your favorite mecha anime of all-time in the comments below.