10 Best Mecha Anime for Gundam Fans Seeking Something New

Gundam is a giant in the mecha anime genre, and for good reason. When it first hit the scene, its futuristic mechanical designs by Kunio Okawara were unlike anything fans had seen before, influencing not only anime but also Japan’s automotive industry. But what really set Gundam apart, was its storyline. Instead of the usual good-versus-evil battles that dominated mecha shows at the time, it took a darker, deeper approach. It showed the realities of war, the people on both sides and the devastation it causes. It wasn’t just about giant robots fighting; it was about the cost of those battles. And that is what made it legendary.

For many mecha fans out there, Gundam was their first step into the genre. But while Gundam is a timeless mecha classic, the genre is full of incredible series that crank up the action with high-speed battles and complex philosophical themes. From children forced to pilot giant mechas at the cost of their lives to a world full of terrifying mecha armies, there’s something for everyone. So, if you’re a Gundam fan looking for something new, here are 10 must-watch mecha anime that deserve to be on your list.

Full Metal Panic!

Imagine being a soldier, trained for dangerous missions and battles, only to be sent undercover to a high school. That’s the life of Sousuke, a member of the secret military group Mithril, tasked with protecting Kaname, a seemingly ordinary girl with a world-changing secret. The problem? Sousuke spent his entire life in war zones and now treats everyday teenage life like a battlefield, turning this mission into a hilarious disaster.

While Gundam uses mechs to tell epic war stories, the vintage Full Metal Panic! takes a slightly different approach, mixing military action, high school drama, comedy, and just the perfect amount of mecha. Some episodes don’t even feature giant robots, and an entire season skips them altogether to focus on character development. But whether you’re looking for action, laughs, or a touch of romance, Full Metal Panic! delivers it all.

Bokurano

A group of middle school students are given the chance to pilot a giant mech, believing they will be part of an exciting battle simulation. But as they win each fight, the horrifying truth unfolds – losing isn’t an option, and the cost of victory is far worse than they could have ever imagined. What starts as an innocent game quickly turns into a fight for survival in Bokurano.

While Gundam explores war as a battle between people, Bokurano depicts man vs. society. Instead of trained soldiers, it throws children into the cockpit, forcing them to make impossible choices. Every battle pushes them closer to despair, making Bokurano feel like a machine gun of depression, exposing the true cost of war. For those who want mecha with a heavy emotional story, Bokurano is a must-watch.

Back Arrow

Imagine waking up in a strange world with no memory, no clothes, and no clue who you are. That’s exactly what happens to Back Arrow, a man who crash-lands in the village of Edger with nothing to his name but a fighting spirit. After mishearing an insult, he adopts the name “Back Arrow” and sets off on a journey to uncover the truth about himself and the mysterious walls surrounding this world.

Back Arrow shares Gundam’s sociopolitical themes as it dives into how ideologies clash, leaders manipulate, and the struggles of the ordinary people caught in the middle. Both series feature mecha battles and a hero trying to break free from the systems controlling their society. With its mix of action and mystery, Back Arrow offers a unique take on the genre that Gundam fans will appreciate.

Code Geass

Code Geass is a mecha anime by Sunrise, the same studio behind Gundam. Set in a world where Japan has been conquered by the Holy Britannian Empire, the anime follows the exiled Britannian prince Lelouch vi Britannia. When he gets the power of Geass – an ability that forces anyone to obey his commands, he starts a rebellion. His goal? To avenge his mother’s death, take down Britannia, and create a peaceful world for his sister.

Like Gundam, Code Geass tells the story of warriors battling for peace, led by leaders juggling personal struggles and war. Packed with moral dilemmas and complex characters, both series feature mecha, intense battles, and even supernatural powers that give their protagonists an edge over their enemies. Making Code Geass is a must-watch for Gundam fans looking for a fresh take on the mecha genre.

Neon Genesis Evangelion

At first glance, Neon Genesis Evangelion seems like a typical mecha anime with a group of teenagers piloting giant robots to save the world. But beneath that, it’s a psychological story about loneliness, trauma, and the desperate need for validation. At its core, it tells the story of Shinji Ikari, a boy who becomes a child soldier, not because he wants to fight, but because he needs his father’s approval.

While Gundam explores war through political and military conflict, Evangelion focuses on the emotional and existential toll of battle. Showing what happens when kids are forced into a war they never asked for. With its experimental animation and psychological themes, Evangelion isn’t just a mecha anime, it’s an unsettling look at what it means to be human.

Tengen Toppa Gurren Lagann

For centuries, humanity has been forced to live underground, unaware that the surface is ruled by the cruel Spiral King. Deep underground, Simon is content digging tunnels in his small world, until his brother, Kamina, drags him into an adventure that changes everything. When Simon discovers a mysterious mech, the two break free, only to discover the planet being ruled by powerful enemies.

What starts as a fight against oppression quickly turns into a battle for the fate of the universe, pushing Simon to defy every limit, whether set by kings, gods, or reality itself. Unlike Gundam, which focuses on realism and politics, Gurren Lagann goes all-in on over-the-top action, raw emotion, and an exaggerated animation style that perfectly matches its story. If Gundam is about understanding humanity’s evolution, Gurren Lagann is about breaking through every wall in its way – literally and figuratively.

Darling in the Franxx

Darling in the Franxx takes the mecha genre in an unexpected direction, blending giant robot battles with a coming-of-age romance. The story revolves around Hiro, a former prodigy who lost his ability to pilot, and Zero Two, a rebellious girl with horns who is part human, part monster. Together, they pilot Franxx mech to defend humanity, but their bond becomes just as important as the battles they fight.

Unlike Gundam, which focuses on war and politics, Darling in the Franxx is more of a romantic drama with mecha elements. While the show was heavily inspired by Evangelion, it establishes its own identity with its art style, themes, and twists. So, for the Gundam fans open to a mecha anime about love, identity, and growing up, Darling in the Franxx is definitely worth a shot.

Eureka Seven

Eureka Seven follows Renton, a 14-year-old who dreams of leaving his boring life to join Gekkostate, a renegade group led by his idol. His wish comes true when Eureka, a mysterious girl piloting a large mecha, literally crashes into his life. What starts as an exciting journey quickly turns into a story about survival, love, and self-discovery.

Like Gundam, Eureka Seven balances mecha battles with deeper themes of war and politics, but with a unique cyber-retro aesthetic. It even incorporates Ghibli-like romance, making it more than just a mecha anime. It’s a coming-of-age story and an exciting adventure all rolled into one, establishing itself as a must-watch for fans of the genre.

Macross Frontier

In the year 2059, humanity is searching for a new home after barely surviving a war against Zentradi, a race of alien giants. Life on the Macross Frontier, a large space colony, appears to be peaceful – until a sudden alien attack disrupts everything. Amidst the chaos, Alto Saotome, a pilot-in-training, risks his life to save a girl named Ranka, unknowingly setting himself on a path towards war.

Macross is heavily inspired by Gundam, but it tells a different kind of story. While Gundam portrays war as an endless cycle of violence, Macross offers a more hopeful view. Instead of just fighting, it uses music as a way to bring people together, including enemies, making Macross a worthy watch among other mecha anime.

Patlabor

Unlike most mecha anime, Patlabor isn’t about war. It’s about the everyday lives of people who use mechs as part of their job. Set in a near-future world where giant robots are used for construction and law enforcement. Patlabor is more than just action, it blends slice-of-life storytelling with realistic mecha operations, making it feel lived-in and surprisingly relatable.

While Gundam explores the horrors of war, Patlabor focuses on how mechs fit into daily life, showing them as tools rather than weapons. Its emphasis on realistic technology, workplace dynamics, and lighthearted humor sets it apart from other mecha anime. With its interesting characters and attention to detail, Patlabor shows that mecha anime doesn’t have to be about war; it can also be about the people behind the machines.