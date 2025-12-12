5 Reasons Why Tsunade is Actually the Best Hokage in Naruto (And Not Kakashi)

When the topic of the greatest Hokage in Naruto is debated among the fandom, the conversation typically centers around the legendary leaders of the past, particularly Hashirama, who founded the Leaf Village, or one of the most iconic successors, Kakashi Hatake. However, the Fifth Hokage, Tsunade Senju, is arguably the most overlooked of them all. Her tenure as leader was fraught with some of the most difficult challenges ever seen in Konoha’s history, from dealing with the Akatsuki to surviving Pain’s apocalyptic attack that leveled the village. Yet, through it all, she pressed forward with a perfect blend of strength, medical genius, and unwavering dedication to her people that sets her head and shoulders above the others.

Tsunade did not just inherit a title; she restored the faith and medical infrastructure of the village during its most fragile era, proving her worthy of the crown as Konoha’s greatest Hokage.

7) She’s One of the Legendary Sanin

Tsunade earned her place alongside Jiraiya and Orochimaru as one of the Legendary Sanin during the Second Great Shinobi War, a title bestowed upon them by Hanzo the Salamander. This designation alone certifies her status as one of the most powerful and respected ninja in the world, long before she became the Fifth Hokage.

This legendary reputation granted her immediate, undisputed credibility and authority upon taking the Kage position. The presence of a Sanin as the village leader reassured the people and deterred enemy nations from attacking Konoha, giving her a powerful influence on international relations and village morale.

6) She’s Mastered the Hundred Healings Jutsu

Tsunade’s ultimate medical technique is the Strength of a Hundred Seal (also known as the Hundred Healings Jutsu). This jutsu is the result of years of non-stop chakra accumulation, which she releases to activate instantaneous regeneration, allowing her to heal any wound as soon as it is inflicted.

Mastery of this technique essentially makes her immortal on the battlefield; she can fight without fear of death or serious injury, enabling her to protect the village with complete abandon. The sheer power and complexity of the technique solidify her as a medical genius whose defensive capabilities are unmatched.

5) She’s Hashirama’s Granddaughter

Tsunade’s lineage ties her directly to Konoha’s very beginnings and its most respected leader, Hashirama Senju, the very First Hokage. Her bloodline gives her an automatic connection to the village’s origin, one that runs deeper than any other Hokage following her grandfather’s era.

The Senju mantle is more than just a name; it gives her a historical weight and understanding of the village’s core principles—the Will of Fire. Her Senju name only commands respect from the elders and citizens, justifying her authority and providing a powerful symbolic bridge to the village’s storied past during times of uncertainty.

4) She Doesn’t Let Her Past Trauma Stop Her From Being a True Leader

Following the deaths of her brother, Nawaki, and her fiancé, Dan Kato, Tsunade developed a crippling fear of blood and turned her back on being a ninja. This trauma led her to abandon the village and her responsibilities for years, developing a drinking and gambling problem.

Despite these terrible losses, Tsuande eventually overcame her fears (with help from Naruto) and embraced the mantle of the Fifth Hokage, showing incredible resilience. When threats appeared, she never hesitated to put her life on the line for the Village, proving a commitment to her people that outweighed her personal pain and fear.

3) She Can Use Her Summons to Heal Multiple People at Once During a Crisis

Tsunade’s summoning contract with Lady Katsuyu, a giant and gentle slug, grants her—and by extension, the whole Village—the ability to withstand large-scale crises. By channeling her chakra and medical knowledge through Katsuyu, she can heal hundreds, even thousands, of people simultaneously, even from miles away.

Mass-healing proved absolutely critical during Pain’s deadly attack on Konoha. While others fought, Tsunade was able to keep the majority of the civilian population and shinobi alive and receiving treatment, an accomplishment unmatched by any other Hokage.

2) She is the Most Talented Medical-Nin in the World

Tsunade’s reputation as the greatest medical ninja in the world is more than well deserved. She revolutionized the medical field within the ninja world, inventing techniques like the Creation Rebirth and the Strength of a Hundred Seal, pushing the boundaries of what was considered possible in healing and fighting.

Her medical genius saved countless lives, trained a new generation of exceptional medical ninja (like Sakura), and developed battlefield medicine into a standard and necessary part of every shinobi squad. Her medical skill makes her an irreplaceable asset to the Village and its people.

1) Her Physical Strength

Perhaps her most famous trait, Tsunade has unmatched and unbelievable physical strength, which she channels using her very precise chakra control. This gives her the ability to shatter the ground, level entire buildings with a single punch, and turn her body into a deadly weapon in battle.

Tsunade’s incredible strength makes her a frontline fighter capable of single-handedly taking on enemies that would typically call for multiple high-level ninja to overcome. The destructive power she holds in her hands is a psychological and physical threat, ensuring she can defend the Village with nothing but force when necessary.

