Naruto: Tsunade Was a Better Hokage Than Her Predecessors for One Stunning Reason

In the world of Naruto, being Hokage isn’t just about being the strongest ninja; it’s about standing as the Hidden Leaf Village’s primary political leader and carrying the full weight of protecting and leading it. Across Naruto and Boruto, there have been eight Hokage, with legends like Hashirama Senju and Tobirama Senju remembered for their power and legacy. But Tsunade Senju, the Fifth Hokage, proved that leadership is about more than just strength; it’s about determination, accountability, and knowing when to say no.

Serving through most of Naruto Shippuden, Tsunade led Konoha through some of its darkest times. And while she wasn’t the strongest or most feared Hokage, she was the right one for her time, and reminded fans of what makes a good Hokage. When Konoha was falling apart after Orochimaru’s attack, she stepped in to rebuild the village, improve its medical systems, and bring back a sense of stability. But what really set her apart was how she wasn’t afraid to challenge the systems or push the people in power around her.

Tsunade Did What Hiruzen Could Not: Say No to the Elders

Hiruzen Sarutobi, for all his wisdom and power, often let too many things slide under pressure. His relationship with Danzo Shimura and the village elders created an environment where morally questionable decisions were made behind closed doors. He allowed Danzo to run Root in secret, failed to prevent the Uchiha massacre, and tolerated actions that ultimately harmed his own village. His reluctance to challenge the people around him, even as Hokage, revealed a major weakness in his leadership: conflict avoidance.

Tsunade, on the other hand, had lived through enough wars to know what real leadership should look like. As in a Reddit thread by u/Zezerthu, the Fifth Hokage consistently pushed back against the elders, refused to follow their outdated views, and made her own calls, especially when it came to protecting Naruto, even when others viewed him as a threat. Redditor u/moasis285 put it perfectly: “I think the simple fact that Hiruzen let a genocide of one of his own village’s clans happen makes Tsunade a lot better of a Hokage. It’s kind of the exact opposite of his job description.”

A Real Leader: Tsunade Fought for Naruto When No One Else Did

Tsunade didn’t just protect Naruto; she genuinely believed in him when almost no one else did. Her decision to let him leave the village for training ended up being one of the deciding factors in winning the Fourth Great Ninja War. If Naruto hadn’t unlocked the power of the Nine-Tails, the Shinobi Alliance likely would’ve been wiped out by Obito Uchiha.

Even before these events, when the village elders insisted on treating Naruto as nothing more than a jinchūriki weapon, Tsunade fought for his rights both as a shinobi and as a person. Redditor u/neoH96 observed: “Tsunade’s ‘I don’t take crap from no one!’ attitude makes her the best-written female in the series. She believes in Naruto and has a personal history with him after they fought together against Orochimaru and Kabuto. The Konoha elders see Naruto more as a tool and not as a person which is why Tsunade yelled at them.” Her refusal to reduce Naruto to a tool proved exactly what kind of Hokage she was: a real one.

Leadership Through Sacrifice, Not Just Power

When Pain destroyed the Hidden Leaf, Tsunade responded with courage. Rather than just facing the danger head-on, fleeing, or surrendering, she prioritized an often overlooked aspect of the Hokage’s duty: providing support to her people to minimize casualties. She used her medical ninjutsu to save as many lives as possible, buying just enough time for Naruto to come back and save the Hidden Leaf.

Her resilience was further demonstrated during the war when, despite being literally bisected by Madara, she refused to give up and continued fighting to protect those around her. While she may not have had Hashirama’s ninja prowess or Minato’s combat genius, Tsunade showed something just as important: being Hokage is not just about power, it’s about taking accountability and making sacrifices. And that’s something most of her predecessors, despite all their power, didn’t always get right.

Breaking the Cycle

One of the most important things Tsunade did as Hokage was breaking harmful cycles that had been passed down for generations. While previous Hokage had their strengths, they often upheld systems that created resentment, inequality, and silence. Of course, that’s not to say Hiruzen and the previous Hokage didn’t do the best they could. However, Tsunade’s legacy isn’t about dismissing Hiruzen’s contributions, it’s about finally asking the hard questions.

From refusing the traditional treatment of jinchūriki and the village’s relationship with other nations to refusing to blindly follow outdated traditions, she led with principle, not politics. Sure, it’s a jarring thought for someone younger to grab an elder by the scruff and declare that they’ll no longer be doing things their way. Especially when you consider how the Konoha elders Homura and Koharu were teammates of Tsunade’s teacher, Hiruzen. But it shows how hard Tsunade pushed back on outdated power. Unlike many before her, she refused to be controlled by the elders and focused on rebuilding systems, like Konoha’s medical network, so the village could stay strong in the future.

H/T: Reddit