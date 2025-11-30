7 Forgotten Sci-Fi Anime Masterpieces of the 2010s

Out of all the popular genres in anime, science fiction easily claims one of the top spots. Sci-fi anime cemented itself as a staple within the community since the 1980s, often cited as the “Golden Age” of science fiction anime releases, with plenty of iconic, genre-defining series released during that time. Titles such as Akira, Neon Genesis Evangelion, Planetes, and Dr. Stone span a wide range of years, but all have attracted numerous anime fans with their compelling narratives rooted in the sci-fi genre. It’s not unfair to suggest that science fiction is neck-and-neck with fantasy as the genre that managed to boost anime into the Western mainstream.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While there are plenty of sci-fi anime series that garnered attention and critical acclaim in both modern years and decades past, there are just as many great shows that slipped through the cracks. One decade in particular, the 2010s, remains one of the least talked about when it comes to sci-fi contributions; however, there were plenty of amazing series that debuted during this decade that deserve a second wave of recognition for just how good they were. We’ll be commemorating some of the best 2010s science fiction anime in this list, giving detailed reasons why you should add them to your personal watchlist.

7) Orange

Image Courtesy of Telecom Animation Film

Orange remains one of the most overlooked science fiction anime series of the last decade. The show was released back in 2016 and had a single season containing 13 episodes; the series also had a companion film, titled Orange: Future, which came out during the same year. It’s technically a combination of sci-fi, romance, and slice-of-life drama, but it plays with classic science fiction themes like time travel, which earns it a place on this list.

The plot of Orange revolves around a high school student, Naho, who one day receives a mysterious letter that claims to be sent from her future self. Her letter details ways to change and influence events that might prevent the suicide of a new student, Kakeru. This series is emotionally charged and heartfelt, with all of the characters dealing with such realistic problems like mental health issues, depression, trauma, and the challenges of growing up.

6) Knights of Sidonia

Image Courtesy of Polygon Pictures

Knights of Sidonia is an anime series that takes place in a traditional sci-fi setting, onboard a spaceship floating through the vastness of outer space. It’s a great piece of hard sci-fi without falling too deeply into any of the subgenres that sometimes take or borrow from other genres like fantasy or action. The series was released in 2014 and had a second season debut the following year; additionally, it was concluded by a feature film, titled Knights of Sidonia: Love Woven in the Stars, which aired in 2021.

This show takes place in a distant future where Earth was destroyed by an alien race over a thousand years ago. The series focuses on the lives of the human survivors who took up residence on the massive spaceship, Sidonia, which is protected by giant mech machines invented to ward off threats. Knights of Sidonia takes advantage of its setting to deliver some of the most stunning visuals in a sci-fi series to date, not to mention its dedication to focusing on a character-driven plot.

5) Gintama

Image Courtesy of Sunrise

Gintama is a prime example of how anime can blend genres with ease and produce an amazing result, with this series taking aspects from historical, science fiction, and comedy genres. It first debuted back in 2006, which makes it a bit of a cheat for this list, except it had several seasons that lasted until 2018, along with multiple film releases that were came out in both the 2010s and 2020s. With that said, Gintama still managed to define a huge chunk of comedy sci-fi of the 2010s decade, and is often cited as one of the best contributions towards the genre in those years.

The plot of Gintama takes place in an intriguing setting, essentially the historic Edo Period Japan, but combined with invading aliens that have brought futuristic technology to the human population. Gintoki Sakata is a former samurai known for his feats in the past, though presently, the current state of alien occupation has him out of work, completing a series of odd tasks for money to survive. Gintama is largely episodic in nature, following a loose storyline but with many different small plots that take place over each new episode, exploring the world the series is set in.

4) Pyscho-Pass

Image Courtesy of Production I.G.

Psycho-Pass is a phenomenal sci-fi series from the 2010s that has all the deep, existential themes associated with science fiction masterpieces. It first aired in 2012 and had a total of three seasons, along with a series of film releases spanning the decade. It’s one of the prime examples of an anime that not only holds up to modern times, but somehow exceeds quite a few standards set by recent anime that came out after it ended. If you’re a fan of philosophical anime series, Psycho-Pass is absolutely a great choice to start watching.

The series focuses on a dystopian future society where an AI system referred to as the Sibyl System controls most of the human population by regulating and monitoring each individual’s potential for committing violent crime. Our story picks up when rookie inspector, Akane, joins the Public Safety Bureau to assist in the apprehension of dangerous potential criminals that are forced to either work for the Bureau or face execution. Psycho-Pass addresses compelling themes of societal control, the dangers of technology, and the complexity of morality.

3) Parasyte: The Maxim

Image Courtesy of Madhouse

An insane blend between science fiction and horror can be found in Parasyte: The Maxim, a 2010s anime series that still holds a dedicated fanbase who loved the show’s unique portrayal of psychological themes. The anime series was released back in 2014 as an adaptation of a popular manga series that was published back in the 1980s; this series also has two live-action films available to watch, if you’re curious. Parasyte: The Maxim is still regarded as a high-quality anime for its smooth animation, attention to character development, and emotional depth embedded in its narrative.

In Parasyte: The Maxim, we follow the story of Shinichi Izumi, an average high school student whose life changes when he’s infected by an alien parasite in his right hand after it fails to completely take over his brain. The two must learn to coexist in the same body, with Shinichi deciding to use his new abilities the parasite grants to prevent crime and help others. There’s a huge emphasis on the nuances of human nature, along with cohabitation and unity, threaded throughout the show’s narrative which doesn’t shy away from exploiting the inherent body horror within its plot.

2) Space Dandy

image courtesy of Bones

Space Dandy is an underrated science fiction masterpiece that explores the existential questions often navigated in similar sci-fi franchises. It first aired back in 2014 and had two complete seasons, which contained 13 episodes each. The show didn’t attract a lot of attention during its initial run, but it seems to finally be gaining a little more notice from modern sci-fi fans during discussions of shows that helped redefine the genre within the anime community. It’s a great option to watch for fans of philosophical themes such as the meaning of human existence, finding purpose, and the absurdity of life.

Space Dandy follows the tale of Dandy, an alien hunter who traverses the universe to catalog different forms of life for compensation. Most of the show is presented in an episodic format, with different plots explored in each episode that loosely interconnect to an overarching narrative following the spaceship crew. Space Dandy might not be extremely plot-driven, but the anime series still manages to be a lot of fun, mixing comedy with emotionally mature moments that create a feel-good series that can be rewatched again and again.

1) Steins; Gate

Image Courtesy of White Fox

While Steins;Gate isn’t exactly an undiscovered gem within the anime fandom, it is not talked about as often as it should be with the ever-growing amount of modern sci-fi series debuting. The show first debuted back in 2011 with a single season containing 24 episodes; a sequel season titled Steins;Gate 0 was released in 2018 and acts as a sort of parallel storyline to the main plot. This anime series remains one of the best portrayals of alternate timelines ever seen in anime, without feeling convoluted or pretentious in its efforts.

The story of Steins;Gate is set around mad scientist, Rintaro Okabe, who makes the shocking discovery that his microwave is able to transport messages to the past. Quickly, Rintaro learns the dangers of messing with the timeline when his actions cause the present to rapidly change and spur world-altering consequences that cannot be easily fixed. There aren’t many anime that portray science, technology, or human intelligence the way Steins;Gate does, truly feeling like it could be one of the great sci-fi anime series of all time.

Have you seen any of these anime series before? Tell us which sci-fi anime series is your favorite in the comments below.