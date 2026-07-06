7 Relaxing Short Anime Perfect For Beginners

The ever-growing popularity of the anime industry has many curious people looking to venture into the world of exciting series. However, considering the number of series out there, with many of them being long-running or having multiple seasons, choosing the right series for you can be overwhelming. Not to mention that a large portion of the famous shows are actually battle shonen series, but the world of anime is way more vast than that. The shorter series are often overlooked despite having captivating stories and intriguing characters. These series are ideal for beginners who don’t want to commit to longer shows from the beginning.

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The downside here is that a lot of the underrated shows are often incomplete, with fans waiting for sequels for several years, only for the studios to drop them completely. This is why we’ve compiled a list of 10 short but complete hidden gems that both beginners and even avid anime fans should definitely check out.

7) Barakamon

Image Courtesy of Kinema Citrus

Barakamon has more of a summer vibe, and it also mirrors the feeling of autumn as it focuses on slowing down from a hectic life and living in the moment. This heartwarming story of redemption and self-discovery is often considered one of the best slice-of-life anime of all time. Barakamon follows a beautiful and hilarious journey of self-discovery as he gets used to country life with the villagers.

Sei Handa, a renowned calligraphist, spent most of his life perfecting his skills and sought to earn recognition by winning as many competitions as he could. However, when his prize-winning art gets stolen by the director, Handa loses his cool and punches the elderly man. His behavior urged his father to send him to a remote island to work on himself and reflect on his actions. Little did Handa know that his life would be turned upside down as he found his own unique art style.

6) Snow White With Red Hair

Image Courtesy of Studio Bones

This romance fantasy offers a cozy atmosphere set in a world with classic fairytale elegance but grounded enough to feel like the real world. The romance, the character relationships, and everything else in the story oozes with warmth and comfort. The story follows Shirayuki, a bright and cheerful herbalist from the small kingdom of Tanbarun, whose red hair often gets her in trouble. Unfortunately, she attracts the attention of the Crown Prince, who wants to keep her as his concubine.

Left with no other choice, Shirayuki flees the kingdom and arrives in the neighboring kingdom of Clarines, where she meets its second prince, Zen Wistalia, and his attendants. Following their chance encounter with the Crown Prince of Tanbarun, Shirayuki begins a new life in Clarines as an herbalist. The series also focuses on Zen’s journey of becoming a man worthy of being the kingdom’s second prince, as well as the budding romance between the two as they face several challenges along the way.

5) Monthly Girls’ Nozaki Kun

Image Courtesy of Doga Kobo

The series has no emotional rollercoaster, no heartbreaks, and no angst that keeps you at the edge of your seat. Instead, it offers laughter and warmth with the overly dramatic scenes. When it comes to romantic comedies, few anime can be compared to Monthly Girls’ Nozaki-kun. It’s the perfect shoujo series set in a high school, centering around all kinds of eccentric students.

The story follows Chiyo Sakura, who confesses to her crush, Umetarou Nozaki, and accidentally calls herself his “fan.” Unexpectedly, Nozaki hands her his autograph, and it doesn’t take long for the girl to realize that he’s a famous shoujo mangaka using a pen name, Sakiko Yumeno. A strange turn of events leads her to become his assistant, and the story continues as Chiyo befriends several of Nozaki’s quirky friends, turning even the most normal situation into a humorous rollercoaster. The anime never released a second season, but that doesn’t stop it from being one of the most hilarious stories of all time.

4) Kids on the Slope

Image Courtesy of MAPPA

MAPPA has released several incredible shows over the years, including global hits like Jujutsu Kaisen and Chainsaw Man. However, not many can come close to the level of beauty and comfort of its underrated masterpiece. Filled with romance, music, and coming-of-age themes that strike a chord in every viewer’s heart, the story centers around Kaoru Nishimi, an introverted teenager from a wealthy family who keeps transferring schools due to his father’s job and fails to make friends for that reason.

After completely giving up on forming any real connection with people, he pours his heart into classical piano. He transfers to a small island in Kyushu in the summer of 1966, where he meets Sentaro Kawabuchi, a delinquent drummer with an admirable passion for jazz. Initially hesitant to mingle with a group of new people, Kaoru slowly opens up as he discovers not only friendship for the first time but also the stirrings of something more.

3) Flying Witch

Image Courtesy of J.C. Staff

The story is set in a countryside filled with lush forests, old shrines, and dusty roads at sunset. Despite the beautiful and serene story, lovely animation, and, most of all, soothing OSTs, Flying Witch never received enough popularity for J.C. Staff to announce a second season. The story centers around Makoto Kowata, a 15-year-old girl who moves out of her parents’ house to become a full-fledged witch. According to the witches’ tradition, an apprentice must leave her home and become independent at the age of 15.

With her companion Chito, a black cat familiar, Makoto moves to a region favored by witches due to the land’s affinity with magic. Aomori, the place she now calls home, is also the hometown of her distant relatives, where she is temporarily staying. On the surface, Makoto attends high school like any ordinary teenager, but her eccentricity and witchcraft make her everyday life much more interesting. The story is episodic in nature, and each day offers something new for her to learn.

2) Horimiya

Image Courtesy of CloverWorks

The beloved romantic comedy Horimiya released its anime adaptation in 2021, ten years after the manga’s debut. The series already had a wide fanbase, which is why the anime had high expectations. The fast-paced adaptation, which covered the full story in just 13 episodes, initially disappointed fans until CloverWorks released another anime titled Horimiya: Piece to cover the rest of the story. The series blends school comedy with romance while also highlighting personal struggles and insecurities through the main couple and the side characters.

The story follows Kyoko Hori, a straight-A student popular for her personality and looks. However, she never hangs out with her classmates after school and hides the fact that she takes care of the house and her brother since her parents are always out for work. Her secret is revealed when Izumi Miyamura, her classmate, brings her injured brother home and recognizes her. Kyoko is stunned to see that the quiet boy in her class is completely different outside of school, and thus begins their secret endeavors as Izumi continues to help her while keeping her secret safe.

1) Nodame Cantabile

Image Courtesy of J.C. Staff

Most of the famous music anime series, such as Given and Your Lie in April, are often laced with melancholy and tragedy, which is why Nodame Cantabile stands out as a refreshing, lighthearted alternative. This musical romance anime follows Shinichi Chiaki, a brilliant pianist and aspiring conductor, and Megumi Noda, a quirky and carefree pianist attending the same prestigious music academy in Japan. Although Shinichi dreams of studying in Europe, his fear of flying keeps him trapped in Japan. However, his life changes when he meets Nodame, a messy and eccentric girl but also an undeniable genius.

Despite being polar opposites of one another, the two spend more time together since they are both neighbors. As Chiaki helps Nodame refine her skills, he also begins to pursue his dream of becoming a conductor. Throughout the series, we see the two of them form friendships with other talented musicians, compete in high-level performances, and navigate their romantic relationship, which is full of comedic and heartfelt moments.

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