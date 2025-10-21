8 Most Iconic Gunslingers in Anime, Ranked

Anime has become increasingly recognized around the globe for striking animation, intriguing characters, and solid narratives that venture outside genre norms; it’s a big deal to see anime given any sort of positive reception, when for so long it was dismissed by Western audiences. That being said, while anime’s high-quality storytelling is getting the attention it deserves, there’s no way to separate anime from the defining trait that drew plenty of fans towards the medium in the first place — fight scenes. There’s nothing quite like an anime battle, complete with epic monologues, power scaling, and team-ups that serve to hype viewers for what’s to come.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While most anime fights revolve around some form of fantastical or supernatural ability, there are also plenty that lean on swordsmanship to deliver action-packed sequences fraught with tension. And while anime has tons of standout swordsmen, there’s a less credited class of anime fighters that deserves attention for the amount of charisma they bring to the screen when done correctly. Gunslingers are the backbone of anime fighters, spending their time out of the spotlight, save for the few instances they’re really allowed to shine. This list will highlight some of the amazing gun-wielders in anime that stole the show and our interest by sheer skill and aura.

8) Mista Guido (JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure)

Image Courtesy of David Production

Mista Guido is the resident gunslinger introduced in JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind, considered part five of the anime series, heavily influenced by pop culture. The season is characterized by gangsters, the Italian Mafia, and ending a lucrative drug trade, all told with the trademark vibrancy and quirkiness of a typical Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure storyline. Mista is part of the Passione gang, considered to be one of the strongest and most influential in Italy, known for its high number of Stand users.

Among their ranks is Mista, who is placed on Team Bucciarati to safeguard Trish Una. He’s portrayed as an average teenager with an interest in pretty girls, magazines, and a good time that complements his seemingly laid-back attitude. Despite this, Mista is incredibly violent and willing to start fights over petty disputes, never hesitating to carry out orders. His stand, Sex Pistols, is the reason he made this list, granting Mista the ability to redirect bullets fired from his signature pistol. Even without the use of Sex Pistols, he’s shown to be a talented sharpshooter with a natural talent for precision and landing his shots.

7) Yoko Littner (Gurren Lagann)

Image Courtesy of Studio Gainax

It’s rare to see competent gunslingers in anime, much less if they’re women, which is why Yoko Littner made this list. The fourteen-year-old is a main character in the popular mecha series Gurren Lagann, appearing to Simon and Kamina when the Gunman crashes into their village to offer aid. Much of her past isn’t revealed within the anime, besides her former residence in an underground village nearby Giha that was destroyed by gas, forcing her and other inhabitants to the surface.

The skills Yoko possesses are comparable in some instances to her teammates, who can wield Spiral Power to fight back against the Gunmen and opposing forces. She also shows instances of superhuman speed and strength that make her a formidable opponent in a fight. But what makes Yoko stand out is her use of firearms in battle, though she’s additionally seen to use arrows at times. Yoko carries a sniper rifle that uses electricity to fire off incredibly strong shots that can incapacitate Gunmen, along with a pistol hidden in her hair as a spare weapon.

6) Gene Starwind (Outlaw Star)

Image Courtesy of Sunrise Studios

Outlaw Star is a combination of galactic piracy, wild west aesthetics, and space opera that makes for a fun, lighthearted watch. Most memorable from the series is the titular character Gene Starwind, an outlaw and talented pilot, known for causing trouble wherever he goes. His past is complicated, involving a dead father killed at the hands of space pirates, with Gene barely surviving the attack in an escape pod launched into the depths of space. As an adult, he’s given the chance to hunt legendary treasure with his own spaceship and crew, an offer that changes the course of his life.

Gene is characterized as a jack-of-all-trades sort, shown to be competent in numerous styles of fighting. His quick-thinking nature lends to Gene’s ability to best his opponents, usually coming out of fights on top despite his cocky nature occasionally getting him into trouble. His weapon is the Caster Gun, an antique model of firearm that Gene is known for carrying, pulling the gun out as a last resort during battle. The bullets of the Caster Gun are powerful enough to kill or seriously maim with a single shot, something Gene tries to avoid, though he’s known to be an excellent shot.

5) Death the Kid (Soul Eater)

Image Courtesy of Studio Bones

Soul Eater is a supernatural anime series that leans into the idea of people turning into weapons that can be wielded to devastating effect. Death the Kid is a Meister, someone who can naturally harness the weapon’s power; he’s also the son of Death himself, created from a shard of the Shinigami’s soul. When his father is defeated in the manga, Death the Kid inherits the title of Lord Death, along with the position of head of Death Meister Academy.

Death the Kid is technically a supernatural deity, with incredible latent abilities and superhuman healing that gives him an edge on his classmates. Regardless, he still relies on his Demon Twin Guns, otherwise known as Liz and Patty Thompson, sisters who can transform into his iconic dual M9 pistols. By connecting the Lines of Sanzu, he can will the guns to become the stronger Death Eagle; additionally, manipulating Sanzu can turn the twins into a sort of death cannon that causes devastating damage. Death the Kid can fire off bullets using his own energy to incapacitate or deal lethal blows.

4) Revy (Black Lagoon)

Image Courtesy of Madhouse

Black Lagoon remains a staple of 2000s anime, navigating themes of violence, trauma, and the cyclical nature of crime with fast-paced action sequences that don’t lack in brutality. The interesting thing about Black Lagoon is the fact that its female characters tend to be some of the most violent and intense; this includes Revy, the iconic gunslinger of the Lagoon Company, a group of criminals for hire that operate out of fictional crime city, Roanapur. Revy might just be the most well-known woman in anime to wield guns as her main weapon, though her crude, blunt nature certainly has its own appeal.

Revy, otherwise known as Rebecca Lee, is the main physical might behind the Lagoon Company’s operations. She’s known for her incredible battle prowess, often able to overtake a high number of opponents at once with ease, making her one of the deadliest fighters in Black Lagoon. Her signature weapons are Beretta 92Fs, a dual set modified with extended barrels, and engraved on either side with the Jolly Roger motif. Revy is shown to be a dead shot, with her firearm skill and bullet-dodging ability nearly superhuman in nature.

3) Alucard (Hellsing)

Image Courtesy of Satelight

One of the most well-known anime boasting vampires in its central plot has to be Hellsing, along with its OVA reboot, Hellsing Ultimate. Both series focus on the concept of the Hellsing Corporation, a group that fights against the growing threats posed by vampiric forces preying on humanity. Their strongest weapon is Alucard, regarded as the Corporation’s final line of defense and trump card against powerful enemies; because of this, he answers only to the Hellsing family, who directly give him orders to carry out regarding supernatural foes.

Alucard is often hinted at being the strongest vampire currently alive during the series’ run time, experimented on by the Hellsing Corporation to further enhance his capabilities. While Alucard has a host of abilities that stem from his nature, he’s most known for his gun-wielding ability in combat, easily regarded as one of the best gunslingers in anime. His original weapon is a .454 Casull pistol, the size and weight a nod to Alucard’s general strength and ease of wielding the gun. Later, in Hellsing Ultimate, he is given the Jackal, a huge pistol with explosive bullets that can pierce armor and deal fatal blows.

2) Vash the Stampede (Trigun)

Image Courtesy of Studio Orange

Trigun is a perfect example of the fascinating blend between the wild west and science fiction, popular enough to earn its own reboot with Trigun Stampede and Trigun Stargaze. The series was set on the fictional planet No Man’s Land, plagued by limited resources and a difficult environment that breeds a rise in crime and bounty hunters. Vash the Stampede, dubbed the Human Typhoon, is the main character of Trigun as well as the series’ gunslinger, known for his destructive capability that leaves towns in shambles after he’s blown through.

The secret to Vash is that the man is actually a pacifist, promoting his ideology of love and peace while journeying through No Man’s Land with the intent of helping humanity. While Vash doesn’t enjoy fighting, his hand is often forced during the show’s events, leading to memorable gunfights that are still regarded as some of the best in anime. His weapon of choice is his .45 Long Colt revolver that was originally part of a set made by Vash’s twin; additionally, Vash has a gun concealed within his prosthetic arm that’s used as a backup weapon when needed.

1) Spike (Cowboy Bebop)

Image Courtesy of Sunrise Studios/Studio Bones

Cowboy Bebop has easily passed into anime classic status, with its unique concept, fun fight scenes, and found-family dynamic making the show an audience favorite since its original release. The setting of Cowboy Bebop adopts the feel of neo-noir, space western aesthetic, following the bounty hunter crew of the spaceship Bebop as they traverse the galaxy together. Spike Spiegel is a member of the Bebop crew, often portrayed as lazy, indecisive, and nonchalant despite his relative number of skills that range from combat to piloting spaceships to sleight-of-hand.

Spike’s past is entrenched in darkness, having been a former member of the Red Dragon Crime Syndicate before faking his own death to escape the pattern of violence. Despite his attitude on the Bebop, Spike was previously one of the strongest fighters when paired with Vicious in the Red Dragon Crime Syndicate. He’s shown to easily lock in during serious combat, preferring guns despite his prowess in martial arts, which is occasionally displayed. Spike’s signature weapon is his Jericho 941 R, specially modified to include add-ons like a laser sight that assist him in battle. The Swordfish II is a fighter jet that Spike pilots, equipped with machine guns and missile launchers that he can expertly use.

Do you agree with the picks on this list? Tell us who your favorite anime gunslingers are in the comments below.