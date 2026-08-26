4 Years Ago, A Cartoon Network Lesser-Known Series Came To An End (And It’s Impossible to Stream)

Cartoon Network has long been creating original works that have stood the test of time, with many of the series running for years. Unfortunately, not every television series that arose from the cable network was destined for a long life. Four years ago, an original series that managed to claim three seasons had a solid run, but its ultimate fate is still felt amongst many fans to this day. With HBO Max striking several Cartoon Network properties from its library in recent years, Victor and Valentino currently finds itself in a streaming limbo as we look back to the animated original.

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For those who might be familiar with Victor and Valentino, the story of these two half-brothers actually arrived years prior to the three-season Cartoon Network series. A pilot episode arrived on Cartoon Network all the way back in 2016, with the subject matter eventually picked up by the platform in 2019. Akin to animated shows like Gravity Falls, The Owl House, and Over the Garden Wall, Victor and Valentino saw its protagonists wrapped up in supernatural adventures that were often quite difficult for them to wrap their minds around. Even though the original animated series is tough to stream, you can watch the original pilot on Cartoon Network’s YouTube channel below.

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Victor and Valentino’s Streaming Issues

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Unfortunately, Victor and Valentino’s three-season series befell the same fate that so many other Cartoon Network franchises underwent on HBO Max. Shows like Infinity Train weren’t just stricken from Max; they weren’t picked up by any other subscription service, meaning the only way to watch the show was to purchase a digital edition. While Cartoon Network series such as Courage the Cowardly Dog, Ed Edd ‘n Eddy, and Foster’s Home for Imaginary Friends leaped to Tubi, the same couldn’t be said for Valentino and Victor’s supernatural escapades. What’s made all the more tragic about the show’s finale and lack of a streaming home was that the series creator had an idea of what was to come.

In 2022, series creator Diego Molano revealed that while he was beyond disappointed in seeing his series end, he had ideas for future projects to expand on the universe. Molano went so far as to create development art for a spin-off series that would focus on supporting character Charlene. Titled “Lonely Haunts Club,” Diego even went so far as to pitch the idea to Cartoon Network once he was informed that Victor and Valentino’s run was preparing to come to an end. Molano has stated in the past that he would love to give the half-brothers the grand finale that they deserve, but no projects have been confirmed when it comes to the return of Valentino and Victor.