12 Years Later, Crunchyroll’s Major Isekai Confirms Its Ending in 2026

The exciting Summer 2026 anime season is finally here as the lineup brings back several fan-favorite series. No doubt it’s one of the most exciting anime seasons in a while one of the biggest anime seasons in a while, thanks to the return of Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War Part 4, Saga of Tanya the Evil Season 2, and several more popular series. One of the most anticipated sequels of the season is Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 3, which will premiere next month on Crunchyroll. The first season of the anime premiered in January 2021 and remains one of the biggest and most controversial isekai series of all time. While Crunchyroll has been streaming all seasons since its debut, Netflix and Hulu are also expanding their audience by bringing the series to their library this year.

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However, while the anime continues Rudeus’ journey, the light novel, written by Rifujin na Magonote and illustrated by Sirotaka, reached its conclusion in 2022. The novel originally ran for eight years before returning with an epilogue series in 2023. According to the latest update on X, the epilogue series will end its serialization in November this year.

What Is Mushoku Tensei: Redundant Reincarnation About?

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The light novel series serves as a continuation of the main story, and it has released three volumes so far. The story will conclude in Volume 4, which is scheduled to be released on November 25th, 2026. The update comes from @MangaMoguraRE on X, a reliable source of information regarding anime, manga, light novels, and more. The release date is only for the Japanese version, as the English translation might take a few months.

The story follows Rudeus Greyrat, who now spends his days at peace after emerging victorious from the battle at Biheiril Kingdom. Although he has put his adventuring days behind him, his story is far from over. The epilogue follows his life and those around him, including Norn’s wedding, Lucie attending school, and more ordinary events.

What Is Happening in Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 3?

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Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation continues Rudeus’ journey in Season 3, bringing more challenges and dangers than ever. The second season dove into the intense nature of his emotional baggage and trauma after Eris abandoned him. As expected, it took a lot of time to heal from all of that, both physically and mentally. It also meant that the story was absent from a lot of the action that really drew fans in back with the first season of the anime.

However, things get intense in the latest season, since all kinds of major threats are coming to wreck Rudeus’ now much happier life. The third season premiered on July 4th, 2026, on Crunchyroll in the subbed version, and we can expect the English dub to drop in a few weeks. So far, the latest season has only released two episodes, as it sets up the premise of the most exciting and thrilling storyline yet.

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