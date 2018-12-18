The 2018 ComicBook.com Golden Issue Award for Best New Anime Series

2018 was an exceptionally strong year for anime releases. There were series making major returns, popular series continuing on with new entries, and the bounty of new offerings was stronger than they have been in recent years.

This meant the fight for the Best New Anime Series was definitely a tough one. But in the end, regardless of the winner, each of these series offered a great new experience for fans. Though one was just slightly grander than the others.

Videos by ComicBook.com

And the winner of Best New Anime Series is…

Devilman Crybaby!

Netflix promised a greater push into anime licensing and distribution in 2018, and they came out of the gate swinging with a series that is still being praised a nearly 12 months after it first released. A rebooted take on Go Nagai’s famous Devilman series, Crybaby oozes style, violence, and sexuality with finesse.

Cells At Work! was educational, Megalobox had a great nostalgic presentation, SSSS.Gridman put a new spin on an old favorite, and Violet Evergarden was gorgeous, but Devilman Crybaby did all of those things.

Under the watchful eye of prolific director Masaaki Yuasa, Devilman Crybaby felt entirely like a fresh new project while respectfully capturing the nostalgia of the original series to become a series that you just could not forget, even with so many other great releases.

Check back with ComicBook.com as the rest of the winners are announced throughout the week, then be sure to share your own favorites with us!

List of Nominees: