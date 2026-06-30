My Hero Academia Reveals First Look Trailer & Dates for New United States Tour

My Hero Academia is gearing up for a major tour across the United States and Europe, and now a new trailer is showing off what fans can expect as tickets for the event are now on sale. My Hero Academia‘s TV anime series might have come to an end last year, but the franchise made a massive comeback in 2026 with the celebration of its 10th anniversary. The anime is not slowing down in the slightest despite airing its final episode, and now it’s time for a whole new way to enjoy it.

Videos by ComicBook.com

My Hero Academia is going on a special concert tour across the United States and Europe through the rest of the year beginning later this September, and will feature special performances of Yuki Hayashi’s composed music from the anime franchise along with visuals showing off the 10 years of anime greatness thus far. To celebrate the fact that tickets are now on sale (where you can find more information here), you can check out the trailer and dates for My Hero Academia in Concert below.

Play video

My Hero Academia in Concert first made its debut in Japan earlier this year, and played to a completely sold out crowd as demonstrated by the footage from the performance in the trailer you can see above. Kicking off in the United States on September 12th with its first outing in Farmington, NM, the tour will take it coast to cast from locations in California, New York, Utah, Texas, Ohio and much more. It will then wrap up its U.S. leg of the tour in late October before heading into Europe for the rest of the Fall.

This concert comes as part of the wider celebration of My Hero Academia‘s 10th anniversary, and will feature live performances of some of the anime’s most memorable tracks from its eight season long run. These include even heavy hitters like “You Say Run” and “You Can Be a Hero,” and there will even be exclusive merchandise sold at the event that fans will want to keep an eye out for. You can find a full breakdown of all of the My Hero Academia in Concert tour dates below to see if it’s coming to your area.

What’s Next for My Hero Academia’s Anime?

Courtesy of TOHO Animation

My Hero Academia might have wrapped up its final season last Fall, but there’s still one new edition of the anime coming later our way this Summer. The series returned for a special epilogue episode earlier this Spring that took place after the finale, and revealed more of what Izuku Midoriya and the others’ adult lives looked as professional heroes. But there’s still one more anime special release coming on the way as it adapts the final bits of official manga story materials from series creator Kohei Horikoshi.

My Hero Academia “I am a hero too” is a new anime short making its debut on August 3rd in Japan, but will also be hosting an early world premiere for fans in attendance at a new panel at Anime Expo 2026 later this weekend. This short takes place even further after the epilogue series and gives another brief look at Izuku’s future, but mostly focuses on how much Eri had grown.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!