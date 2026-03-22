3 Years Later, Jujutsu Kaisen Gets an Exciting Netflix Update

2026 kicked off with the exciting Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 Part 1, which features the aftermath of the Shibuya Incident Arc before commencing the Culling Game. Following the flashback arc in Season 2, which features Satoru Gojo, the anime follows the brutal battle in Shibuya. Season 2 was released in July 2023 and is currently streaming on Crunchyroll. While a select few regions in Asia can watch it on Netflix, it’s not available everywhere else, including the U.S. According to What’s on Netflix, Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 will finally be streaming on the platform in April this year.

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While the exact release hasn’t been confirmed yet, the second season’s arrival was teased on the Worth the Wait column on the New & Popular page. Just like the second season, the first part of Season 3 is also not available to stream on Netflix, and it might take years to finally be added to its library. Season 3 Part 1 is all set for its finale this week, leaving the majority of the Culling Game Arc to be adapted in Part 2.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Changes Everything Fans Know About The Story

Image Courtesy of MAPPA

The first five episodes of the Culling Game Arc adapts the Gojo’s Past Arc from the manga, which was titled the Hidden Inventory/Premature Death in the anime. It follows Gojo’s high school years and answers some of the major questions from the prequel film, including the reason he had to stand against Suguru Geto.

The story quickly moves on to the Shibuya Incident Arc, featuring a brutal plan orchestrated by Kenjaku, who captured Satoru Gojo and unleashed chaos in Shibuya with the help of the disaster curses and Choso. The story hasn’t been the same ever since, and things only keep going downhill for the sorcerers, especially after the Culling Game, where they are forced to participate in a brutal battle royale.

Image Courtesy of MAPPA

Part 1 of Season 3 will reach its conclusion on March 26th, 2026, with Episode 12. However, the Culling Game is the longest arc of the series, full of intense battles and exciting plot twists that keep fans on the edge of their seats. So far, Season 3 has focused on character introductions, rules of the Culling Game, and some of the fights. However, things will take a major turn in Part 2 as the story takes a major turn when some of the most powerful characters take the stage.

As the strongest sorcerer on the battlefield currently, Yuta Okkostu will finally demonstrate the true extent of his abilities against the incarnated sorcerers. While no updates on Part 2 have been revealed yet, we can expect a confirmation after the first part’s finale. Additionally, MAPPA will be commemorating its 15th anniversary in June this year. The animation studio has launched a special website for the event and confirms it will share major updates on series such as Jujutsu Kaisen, Chainsaw Man, and more. We can expect the studio to reveal new information on the second part of the Culling Game.

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