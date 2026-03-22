Demon Slayer Studio’s Upcoming Anime Unveils New Look Ahead of 2026 Release

Ever since its establishment in 2000, the animation studio Ufotable has been behind several unique anime series and films. Before releasing the anime adaptation of Koyoharu Gotouge’s hit Weekly Shonen Jump series, Demon Slayer, the studio was fairly well-known in the industry. However, its popularity wasn’t quite like Toei Animation, which has a long-standing history, or even MAPPA, which became famous thanks to several popular projects such as Jujutsu Kaisen and Attack on Titan. While Demon Slayer helped the studio gain worldwide recognition, it previously gained a foothold in the industry thanks to Fate/Zero and The Garden of Sinners.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Ufotable has only gotten more popular over the years, and now it’s known as the animation studio behind the most successful anime film of all time, Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle. While the studio doesn’t release several anime each year, everything created under its banner is known for breathtaking visuals. The studio currently has a few anime projects in production, and each of them is highly anticipated among fans. One of them, Witch on the Holy Night, is an upcoming anime film based on a visual novel developed and published by Type-Moon. The anime just revealed a new visual teaser ahead of its 2026 premiere.

What Is Witch on the Holy Night About?

Play video

The original story by Kinoko Nasu, the creator of the Garden of Sinners and the Fate series, is set in the 1980s, the earliest period in the Type-Moon timeline. An old mansion in Misaki Town is rumored to be the home of a witch, where Aoko Aozaki learns sorcery from Alice Kuonji, who is rumored to be the resident of the mansion. Aoko’s family oversees the land on which the town is built. As the sole heir, Aoko is responsible for protecting it from all kinds of threats.

However, when mysterious intruders disrupt the bounded field in the seemingly peaceful town, Alice and Aoko have no choice but to investigate the cause. When they are attacked by a puppet and use magic to incinerate it, they discover a young boy witnessing the entire ordeal. The story continues as the young boy gets entangled with the mansion and the world of magic, and the girls continue to look for the intruder. The visual novel is a prequel to Tsukihime and centers around the backstory of Shiki Tohno’s master, Aoko Aozaki.

The film confirmed its 2026 release in February this year, with a 34-second teaser visual unveiling the two main characters as well as the mansion that is the central part of the story. Witch on the Holy Night has yet to unveil the release date, although it’s highly likely that the 2026 release window will be limited to Japanese theaters. It usually takes a few months for anime films to be released worldwide, including in the U.S., which is why we can expect a global release date shortly after the film is released.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!



