Overlord: The Sacred Kingdom Reveals North American Release Date

The Isekai genre continues to heat up as each passing year sees more Isekai television series and movies arrive for hungry anime fans. Of the many Isekai properties that have received anime adaptations, Overlord has earned its place as one of the biggest. The tale of Ain Ooal Gown sees a random video game player transported into his digital world, taking on the role of his villainous character as he attempts to navigate the landscape with some godly abilities at his beck and call. Netting four anime seasons, Overlord: The Sacred Kingdom brings the Isekai characters to the silver screen and North American fans should prepare for their arrival this year.

Overlord: The Sacred Kingdom will arrive in North America on November 8th, with Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures teaming up to see the Skeleton Wizard in theaters. At present, the Isekai hasn’t confirmed whether there will be a season five but the original light novel series has continued to release new chapters to this day. Should Overlord want to continue its anime adaptation in the future, there is plenty of material to pull from.

Overlord: What is The Sacred Kingdom?

Poster for Overlord: The Sacred Kingdom

If you want to learn more about Overlord: The Sacred Kingdom, here’s how Studio Madhouse describes the upcoming Isekai film, “After twelve years of playing his favorite MMORPG game, Momonga logs in for the last time only to find himself transported into its world playing it indefinitely. Throughout his adventures, his avatar ascends to the title of Sorcerer King Ains Ooal Gown. Once prosperous but now on the brink of ruin, The Sacred Kingdom enjoyed years of peace after construction of an enormous wall protecting them from neighboring invasions. But, one day this comes to an end when the Demon Emperor Jaldabaoth arrives with an army of villainous demi-humans.”

The synopsis continues with, “Fearing invasion of their own lands, the neighboring territory of the Slane Theocracy is forced to beg their enemies at the Sorcerer Kingdom for help. Heeding the call, Momonga, now known as the Sorcerer King Ains Ooal Gown, rallies the Sorcerer Kingdom and its undead army to join the fight alongside the Sacred Kingdom and the Slane Theocracy in hopes to defeat the Demon Emperor.”

