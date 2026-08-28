Crunchyroll Confirms a New U.S. Release For The Apothecary Diaries Before Season 3

The Apothecary Diaries is all set to make its comeback in October this year as part of the Fall 2026 lineup. Based on the critically acclaimed light novel by Hyūganatsu, the story centers around Maomao, a genius apothecary with a knack for solving mysteries. The anime debuted in 2023 and ran for two cours until 2024. It returned with a second season in 2025 and again released two cours at the same time. Unlike the previous seasons, the third season will release both cours in different seasons. While the first cour will premiere on October 2nd, 2026, the second cour will be released in April as part of the Spring 2027 anime season.

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Along with the third season, the anime is also planning to release its first feature-length film on December 11th, 2026. There’s no doubt 2026 is going to be the best year for The Apothecary Diaries fans, and just before the anime’s return, the official website of Crunchyroll confirmed yet another exciting update. The Blu-ray of Season 2 will be released in November this year for North American fans. It will include all 24 mini-episodes along with textless opening and ending scenes, promo videos, and more surprises. You can pre-order the Blu-ray on the official Crunchyroll store, where you can also find updates on the new releases.

What to Expect From The Apothecary Diaries Season 3

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The anime adapts one volume of the light novel in each cour, which runs for around 12 episodes. The third season will commence with the fifth volume, which takes place shortly after the Shi Clan’s rebellion failed. Maomao has already left the Rear Palace, and Jinshi continues to attend to his royal duties. After he revealed his true identity during the Shi Clan’s rebellion, Jinshi also stopped working as the manager of the Rear Palace.

He is not only handling the aftermath of the rebellion but finds himself tasked with all kinds of duties as the Moon Prince. Despite his busy schedule, he keeps meeting Maomao if he ever gets the chance. In the upcoming season, he will once again seek her help after learning about a series of mysterious events in the Northern farming villages. The anime will land on Crunchyroll, where you can also watch the first two seasons.

What Is The Apothecary Diaries Movie About?

Image Courtesy of TOHO Animation

The upcoming film isn’t based on a light novel, but the story is provided by the original creator. It’s not official that the film is considered canon at this point, but the creator previously mentioned that the movie’s story is like the first draft of the novel. She always wanted to tell the story to fans, and the anime gave her a perfect chance to do so. The movie will center around Jinshi and Maomao trying to unravel the mysterious death of a mid-ranking concubine.

Although she mysteriously died five years ago, her remains are being sent back home. Knowing that the reason behind her death doesn’t seem to be ordinary, Jinshi once again seeks Maomao’s help. The film has only revealed its Japanese release date so far, and there’s no mention of an international theatrical release. It usually takes a few months for an anime film to be released in the U.S., so we can expect an update after the premiere or in 2027.