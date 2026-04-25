5 Years After Finale, Major Crunchyroll Anime Returns With New Streaming Release

Five years after the original TV anime series came to an end, a major anime franchise has returned to Crunchyroll with a new streaming surprise that keeps the story going. It’s been a great Spring 2026 anime schedule for the streaming service thus far as fans have gotten to see all kinds of new releases through the month of April thus far. But while there are all sorts of new episodes to keep an eye out for, there are also new releases added to the wider streaming library that you’re going to want to see.

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That’s especially true for The Quintessential Quintuplets. The TV anime series adapting Negi Haruba’s original manga came to an end five years ago, but has been keeping up its activity with a new feature film and even a few specials that had aired in theaters across Japan over the last few years. But while they were available elsewhere, these new specials (which pick up after the TV anime finale and feature film release) are actually now available for streaming for the first time with Crunchyroll for fans across North America and various other territories.

The Quintessential Quintuplets Specials Now Streaming With Crunchyroll

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The Quintessential Quintuplets Specials are four different specials that aired both on TV screens in Japan and across theaters for a limited time, but were not released in other regions. Although The Quintessential Quintuplets Movie released back in 2022 technically ended the story, these new specials showcase more of the story that had not been seen in the original TV anime run. It’s brand new material that keeps the anime alive, and fans outside of Japan can now check out these releases now streaming with Crunchyroll. And it’s a pretty big move.

The Quintessential Quintuplets released its first batch of specials in 2023 and the second batch in 2024, but now they’re all streaming in one place. This includes all four specials that are about the length of a normal episode of the TV series. They even feature a returning staff from the previous projects with series creator Negi Haruba providing the original stories seen in the new specials, and Masato Jinbo directing for Bibury Animation Studio. The original voice cast all returned for their respective roles as well.

What’s Special About The Quintessential Quintuplets?

Courtesy of Bibury Animation Studio

The Quintessential Quintuplets might start out like an average romantic comedy anime series as it introduces one main male character to a wider roster of potential love interests, but it had a central hook that gave it a core mystery to intrigue fans. With five identical love interests with distinct personalities, the main mystery was seeing how Futaro Uesugi would figure out which of the heroines he had connected with in the past. But at the same time, the romance in the present day built further as well.

It’s also one of the few romance anime series that has actually managed to portray its ending, and that really does go a long way with fans. While these specials indicate that the anime clearly could have gone on for much longer, there’s really nothing that beats getting to see a romance story getting to play out the whole way through when so many others never make it beyond their first season.

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