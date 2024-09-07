The Quintessential Quintuplets Sequel Anime Shares New Trailer, Poster

The Quintessential Quintuplets is coming back for a new anime special set after the story, and with it is teasing a new honeymoon with a new trailer and poster. The Quintessential Quintuplets might have ended its original manga and TV anime run some time ago, but Negi Haurba's franchise has been living on with new anime projects keeping the story going. The Quintessential Quintuplets is coming back for a new anime special set after the events of the manga and anime, and with it will be revisiting the main cast as adults as they take a new honeymoon after the final big wedding.

The Quintessential Quintuplets Specials 2 will be hosting a limited time screening in theaters throughout Japan beginning on September 20th, and has shared a new trailer and poster ahead of its debut. The newest trailer (which you can check out in the video above) offers the first look at the new story (which Haruba oversaw) taking place during the Quintuplets' honeymoon vacation after the series came to an end. You can check out the newest poster for the upcoming anime below.

‘The Quintessential Quintuplets Specials 2’ revealed a new visual🌺A 500% adorable quintuplet romantic comedy, the honeymoon edition is coming soon──!! For more Info👉 @5Hanayome_anime #thequintessentialquintuplets #五等分の花嫁 pic.twitter.com/wiYpYFF3J1 — PONY CANYON ANIME (@ponycan_anime) September 6, 2024

The Quintessential Quintuplets Continues

The Quintessential Quintuplets Specials 2 has yet to reveal any potential release plans outside of Japan as of the time of this publication. Masato Jinbo returns from The Quintessential Quintuplets the Movie to direct the new sequel for Bibury Animation Studio, and will be handling the scripts. Masato Katsumata returns to handle the character designs, with original series creator Negi Haruba providing the original story. If you wanted to catch up with the two seasons of the TV anime and feature film finale, you can now find it all streaming with Crunchyroll.

Pony Canyon teases The Quintessential Quintuplets Specials 2 as such, "The long-awaited honeymoon episode, based on an original concept by Negi Haruba and under his complete supervision, is brought to life on screen. We bring you the daily lives of Futaro and the quintuplets as adults! Futaro, who successfully guided the academically struggling and study-averse quintuplets as their part-time tutor until their 'graduation.' Though each achieved their dreams and walked their own paths, it seems they each carry some worries... Amidst this, Futaro and the quintuplets plan a Hawaii trip doubling as their honeymoon. Just as preparations were going smoothly, an incident occurred, causing a great panic! And even in Hawaii, their honeymoon destination, they find themselves caught up in troubles...!? A 500% adorable quintuplet romantic comedy, the honeymoon edition──!!"