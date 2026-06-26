6 Years Later, a Chinese Anime Sensation Is Finally Returning With a Major Debut (And It’s Free)

The anime industry has expanded significantly as it has become easier for audiences around the world to access animated works, and Japan no longer holds complete dominance over the medium. While animation from various regions has emerged as a new sensation, there is no denying that Chinese anime, or Donghua, has led the charge more than any other in recent years. Recent hits include the likes of To Be Hero X and Lord of the Mysteries, while series such as Link Click have long been among the most popular Chinese anime of all time. While the success of these titles is understandable given the high-quality studios behind them, one of the most acclaimed Chinese animations of 2020 originated as an indie project.

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Creators Li Shuyu and Liu Wenyu of Flint Sugar released their short film False Memory six years ago, and it became one of the biggest indie animation successes of 2020. Its reception was so strong that the creators later joined forces with Studio Tumble, which promised to expand the project into a full production. Now, six years later, a new teaser has finally been released, and it appears the wait was worth it. To top it off, the anime will also be available to watch for free.

Six Years Later, the Indie Chinese Anime Project Finally Returns With a Major Development

False Memory‘s new trailer was shared by the anime’s official X account, revealing exciting details about its release. The anime is set to debut on August 2, with the first three episodes becoming available immediately. With Bilibili heavily involved in the project, the series will naturally premiere on the platform in China. For international audiences, however, the anime will be distributed through the Made by Bilibili YouTube channel, where episodes will be released for free one or two weeks after their initial premiere. Members of the channel, however, will be able to watch new episodes as soon as they are released.

The arrival of the False Memory anime is nothing short of a celebration of the fans’ long-held belief in the indie project, finally allowing them to see the beloved story of Guan Chao unfold. Driven by his desire to return to the past and reclaim his old life, he finds himself manifesting memories of his old friend amid the growing chaos around him. The series’ premise feels like a fever dream, with the disorder constantly escalating while being complemented by its sci-fi elements. The original short film became a sensation despite its rough edges, condensed storyline, and brief 18-minute runtime, all while hinting at an emotional coming-of-age narrative.

Now, six years later, a full anime series with even crisper animation is set to expand the story and dive deeper into the heart of this beloved indie project. Just as False Memory surprised the anime community and became a Chinese animation sensation six years ago, its full-fledged adaptation appears poised to reach even greater heights and become one of the anime community’s favorites of 2026. More than just an anime, it stands as a celebration of patience and hard work.

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