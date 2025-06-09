7 Most Exciting Viz Media Spring 2025 Manga Announcements

With the spring season now over and summer now beginning, Viz Media has held an event to announce their new licenses and manga that will be brought to English-speaking fans around the world, and the announcements did not disappoint in the slightest. There was great news that catered to all types of fans, and while there are still many popular series that are yet to receive an English print or a reprint, this event was still well-received by fans far and wide.

Viz Media has made strong use of its platform in recent months, from hyping up its acquisition of the acclaimed seinen favorite Kingdom, to getting readers ready for the newer generation of Shonen Jump hits after flagships like Jujutsu Kaisen and My Hero Academia bowed out. It’s not always easy to keep track of what’s hot with the fans, but these reveals often show at least a glimpse of prominent series to follow. Here are the most exciting of Viz Media’s print and digital manga acquisitions for late Spring 2025.

1) Ichi The Witch

The biggest announcement and one that many wanted, Shonen Jump’s latest and upcoming hit, written by Osamu Nishi and illustrated by Shiro Usazaki, is getting a license only 10 months after it debuted in the magazine, making it one of the fastest manga to get a print. The first volume will be released in Spring 2026, and it will be a while before fans can get their hands on this manga. The series’ popularity is growing at a fast pace, and will only get better and more popular, so it’s amazing that Shonen Jump’s future is made available to fans around the world.

2) Centuria

Another surprising but equally deserving one, the new dark fantasy has received an English print, and the first volume will be released early next year. The Shonen Jump+ manga is one of the best manga going right now, and with the Berserk-style art and the very dark plot line, the manga has gradually been receiving more eyes on it. Tohru Kuramori’s new hit has only 4 volumes, but it seems the future for the series is guaranteed, and it will be going for quite some time, and hopefully maintain its current amazing quality or get better.

3) JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Purple Smoke Distortion

The first Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure novel to receive an English translation, this unexpected announcement will bring to fans one of the most beloved pieces of side content in the franchise. Furthermore, it will feature art straight from the golden hands of Hirohiko Araki. The writer of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Shining Diamond’s Demonic Heartbreak will also be writing this, and the aftermath of Golden Wind will finally be localized in English.

4) Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai

Dragon Quest‘s manga is finally coming back for more volumes of the English print more than 4 years after the last, and fans couldn’t be any more glad that the legendary Shonen Jump series’ English print wasn’t canceled. Volume 5 was last released on March 1st, 2022, and it has been radio silent since then. This announcement was truly surprising, and it has also given hope to fans of other series that with enough requests and letting your voice be heard, any manga can receive a print.

5) Statues: Junji Ito Story Collection

The collection will contain the following short stories: Red String, The Gift Bearer, The Bridge, The Circus is Here, Beehive, Maptown, Statues (Headless Sculptures), Dying Young, Scarecrows, and The Will. This collection will be the final of Junji Ito Masterpiece Collection that will be translated in English, but fans shouldn't worry as there is even more content from the award-winning mangaka to be printed in English.

6) Magical Girl Dandelion

While it has been known for the better part of the last year that the hit shojo series would be getting an English license, the announcement was nonetheless still popular, and it was one of the few shojo manga to be licensed in this event. The series garnered popularity even before it was published, and each chapter published proves why it deserved that attention. With an interesting premise of breaking a generational rift, Magical Girl Dandelion’s new print brings more attention to one of the more intriguing stories of this decade.

7) Cancelled Shonen Jump Manga Come To Digital

The digital announcement featured three manga series that were unfortunately canceled from Weekly Shonen Jump last year. All three volumes of Shadow Eliminators by Kento Amemiya, three volumes of Green Green Greens by Kento Terasaka, and all four volumes of Two On Ice by Elck Itsumo will be Viz digital exclusives and will be available starting spring 2026. It is truly unfortunate that these three were axed, as they had a good following, especially Two on Ice, but this should remedy the fact that the stories are concluded.