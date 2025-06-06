Shonen Jump’s Hottest New Series Has Great News for Fans

Viz Media has announced a bunch of new manga, spin-offs, and other works that will be getting an English licensing soon, but one of the highlights of the event is that Shonen Jump’s biggest new manga poised to carry the future wave, Ichi the Witch, is coming to English-speaking fans around the world. This confirmation proves how big the series is getting, and the English publication will take it to bigger heights.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Viz Media has just held its announcement of spring 2025 titles, and there was much great news, such as Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai’s English print continuation, Centuria getting a license, and ONE’s latest manga receiving an English publication. The biggest and most exciting one of them all, however, was that Ichi the Witch was confirmed to receive an English release starting in the spring of 2026. This is one of the fastest times a manga has received an English licensing, and this only shows just how much faith there is in this manga to pick up the mantle of Jujutsu Kaisen and My Hero Academia alongside Kagurabachi in this new age of Weekly Shonen Jump.

Announcement: Against all odds, Ichi becomes the only male witch in the entire world! Not even the great witch Desscaras is prepared for the headache he is about to bring her. Ichi the Witch, Vol. 1, story by Osamu Nishi and art by Shiro Usazaki, releases Spring 2026. pic.twitter.com/GrKQuGsWsW — VIZ Media (@VIZMedia) June 6, 2025

Ichi the Witch Makes Its Way to The English Market

Written by Osamu Nishi and illustrated by Shiro Usazaki, the manga is set in a world inhabited by magical creatures known as Majiks, and special hunters called Witches can harness their magic by completing a trial. It is widely believed that only women can become Witches. However, a young boy named Ichi, who lives on Druid Mountain and survives as a hunter, unexpectedly defeats a Majik. Through this victory, he becomes the first known male Witch, challenging the long-held belief about who can wield this magical power and setting the stage for a journey that defies tradition and reshapes his world.

The manga started serializing in September 2025, and 10 months later, it received an English release. The only other manga with such a small gap between start and an English license are Kagurabachi in nine months, Kohei Horikoshi’s Barrage, and Masashi Kishimoto’s Samurai 8: The Tale of Hachimaru, which took them 5 months. Ichi the Witch’s accomplishment is obviously very impressive and speaks to how big it is at the moment, with sales booming and the popularity, both in Japan and worldwide, only increasing. The series is still in the beginning stages, and it has achieved so much even before hitting its first anniversary.