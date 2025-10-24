7 Underrated Anime You Can Watch on Netflix Right Now

Anime as a medium has become far more popular on the global scale in recent years, leading to a number of streaming services picking up iconic shows to add to their roster. Availability mixed with the means to binge watch long series adds to the appeal of anime on services such as Netflix, Hulu, and Max. In recent years, Netflix in particular has stepped up its game in terms of bringing new anime seasons and titles to its audience. In addition to keeping a finger on the pulse of anime’s hottest trends, Netflix has brought a few of its own exclusive titles to stream for fans.

There are a handful of great titles most anime fans will be familiar with that are regarded as Netflix exclusives, like Devilman Crybaby, Beastars, and Blue Period. While viewers can certainly identify the hits, some of the best titles fall through the cracks due to the overwhelming options presented on streaming platforms like Netflix. This list will explore some of Netflix’s hidden gems that deserve more attention from the anime community, or might not be on everyone’s radar just yet.

7) Ajin: Demi-Human

Ajin: Demi-human is in the same class of anime as popular titles like Tokyo Ghoul and Gantz, series that capitalize on dark atmospheres to sell the setting of the world the story takes place. It was released in 2016 and had a total of two seasons, along with a follow-up film trilogy. The series is notable for its distinct use of 3D CGI animation throughout, giving the anime a texturized, unique vibe that sets it apart from other shows within the genre. It’s also known for tackling mature themes such as humanity, morality, and self-identity.

Characterized as an action-thriller series, Ajin: Demi-Human is set in a world where Ajins live among the human population; Ajin are characterized by their revival ability, as well as the power to summon black ghosts that can be used in battle against other Ajins. Kei Nagai is an average high-schooler whose life changes permanently when he’s killed in a traffic accident and revives, revealing his true nature as an Ajin. He’s forced to go on the run to avoid being hunted down by the government, all while deciding whether Kei prefers to live as a human or embrace his new identity.

6) Tougen Anki

Fans of shows such as Blue Exorcist and Jujutsu Kaisen may want to look into giving Tougen Anki a try. The anime series premiered back in July 2025; it’s going to have a split first season, with the second half airing in October 2025. This series combines dark fantasy with action, creating an action-packed show with plenty of visually striking fight scenes that show off the series’ unique power-scaling system. In addition, Tougen Anki also has a great set of main characters in its cast, diverting from some of the more bland character tropes to lock in on each narrative.

The plot of Tougen Anki follows Shiki Ichinose, a relatively normal boy who lives with his adoptive father. His normal life comes crashing down when an attack on them both ends in Shiki’s father’s death, and the discovery that Shiki is not truly human. He possesses Oni blood, while his adoptive father was a Momotaro, one of the human hunters sworn to exterminate Oni; instead of killing him, Shiki’s father spared his life and protected him from the conflict between Oni and Momotaro. Driven by the need for revenge, Shiki enrolls in an academy designed to train Oni powers for the chance of finding those who took his family from him and avenging his father’s death.

5) Mononoke

Mononoke is one of those anime series that has been overlooked and underrated since it came out back in 2007. The original anime series had a single season containing 12 episodes, though a movie was later created and released in 2024, titled Mononoke The Movie: Phantom in the Rain. Not only is Mononoke one of the few sole horror anime that focuses on an eerie, unsettling vibe, but it also utilizes traditional Japanese art in a fashion no other anime has done before. Characterized by its vibrant art and episodic storytelling, Mononoke is a great pick for fans of Mushishi and other supernatural horror.

The anime takes place in Edo-period Japan and makes full use of the historical aspects and intricacies the time period affords. The mysterious Medicine Seller acts as our protagonist, traveling across the country with the intent to find and eliminate malicious spirits plaguing humanity. In order to rid the world of these entities, the Medicine Seller must deduce their nature and truth before using his signature sword to banish the evil.

4) Great Pretender

Great Pretender is easily one of the most underrated Netflix anime shows that deserves so much more attention for its original premise and fun, lighthearted attitude that sets it apart in a medium heavy with serious shows. It was released back in 2020 and has two seasons containing a total of 23 episodes. The anime is an enjoyable, fast-paced ride from start to finish with a great crime heist premise that lends to humorous but action-packed situations. If you’re a fan of shows with vibes like Baccano! or Cowboy Bebop, then you may want to try watching Great Pretender.

This show starts with the story of aspiring con-man, Makoto Edamura, who is working his way into becoming Japan’s greatest swindler. When Makoto is fooled by expert con-artist Laurent Thierry, he’s both infuriated and impressed by the man’s craft. Naturally, Makoto decides to accept the offer to join Laurent’s established team of con-artists, engaging in a series of high-stakes fraud crimes across the world. The anime is sectioned into separate arcs called “Cases”, following new targets and settings for the crew.

3) World Trigger

World Trigger is a science fiction anime that deserves to be up there with some of the great modern titles. Released back in 2014, the anime show has a total of three seasons totaling 99 episodes; fans are hopeful the show will be approved for a fourth season, pushed back due to the manga being on hiatus for some time. It’s rare for shows to truly have it all, and yet somehow World Trigger manages to juggle character development that drives the plot, along with its extensive world-building that immerses audiences with ease. Additionally, the anime is notable for having strategic battle sequences that go in-depth on teamwork and individual strength rather than absurd power-scaling feats.

The plot of World Trigger takes place in a world that was affected by the appearance of a gate in Mikado City that opens to another world, allowing monstrous beings called Neighbors to come through. With no way to fight the Neighbors, humanity is plagued by their attacks until the National Defense Agency emerges from the shadows with a solution; humans will utilize Trigger technology, which harnesses internal energy to combat and fight the Neighbors. Set four years after the first gate appears on Earth, Yuma Kuga joins a local school while attempting to hide the fact that he is a humanoid Neighbor looking to hide from the National Defense Agency.

2) Pluto

For long-time anime fans, the mention of Astro Boy will conjure up iconic, genre-defining images. Pluto is the follow-up to the original series, taking a closer look at one of Astro Boy’s infamous arcs and expanding upon the plot with a modern, fresh outlook. Released in 2023, Pluto has a single season containing just eight episodes. The show manages to navigate a murder mystery plot with the inherent science fiction aspects that define the franchise. If you’re a fan of character-driven plots that delve deep into the psyche of characters and their decisions, Pluto is definitely an anime you’ll want to watch.

The plot of Pluto is an adaptation of “The Greatest Robot on Earth”, an arc that was originally part of Astro Boy. Our main character is Gesicht, a humanoid robot working as an inspector for Europol. Gesicht is tasked with finding out the culprit of a string of violent murders involving both robots and humans. His findings lead Gesicht to believe a robot might be the one carrying out these murders, the first time a robot will have killed a human in years. Racing against the clock, Gesicht must apprehend the killer who seems to be targeting the world’s strongest robots alive.

1) Cyberpunk: Edgerunners

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners has been regarded by many anime fans as one of the best modern science fiction series from the past decade. The show first debuted in 2022, with a second season announced back in July 2025. Boasting some of the most vivid, breathing art and animation, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners is a visual masterpiece that is enjoyable to watch for aesthetic alone. Besides looks, it also has plenty of substance, dealing with themes such as the dangers of technology, capitalist corruption, and the tragic nature of pursuing dreams.

The plot of Cyberpunk: Edgerunners follows David Martinez, an intelligent, hardworking student who comes from a financially unstable background. One day, David’s mother is killed in a shootout, leaving him with little besides an implant chip she stole to gift him. David abandons his regular life in favor of inserting the military-grade implant, effectively becoming an underground criminal on the run from the law. Joining a crew of fellow outlaws, David works alongside them to perform various dangerous crimes and tasks, all while advancing his own cybernetic enhancements.

Have you watched any of these anime series? Tell us your favorite anime available on Netflix in the comments below.